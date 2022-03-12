Nancy Silva is the new executive director of the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
She succeeds Larry Weiss, who retired.
Prior to joining the foundation, Silva was executive director of the River House in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
“The CFNSV Board of Directors appreciates all of Larry’s hard work and dedication to our community’s foundation and is excited for Nancy to continue Larry’s work in furthering our mission,” board President Cary Craig stated in a news release. “We are fortunate to have such talented leaders.”
Silva, who worked for 15 years as an executive in the for-profit association management field, said her new job with the foundation “allows me to serve as a community catalyst to find solutions to local issues while working with diverse leaders and groups who strive to make our communities better places to live and work.”
In 2001, a group of local citizens created the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, joining the ranks of more than 750 community foundations across America. CFNSV serves Clarke, Frederick, and Warren counties and the city of Winchester. Since its establishment, the foundation has returned $3 million in grants and distributions to the nonprofit community. The foundation manages funds totaling over $13 million and continues to grow.
For more information, visit cfnsw.org.
