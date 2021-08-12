As far as professional debuts go, Anthony Simonelli’s was not too shabby.
The 22-year-old Millbrook High School graduate threw an eight-pitch shutout inning on Tuesday for the Royals Gold against the Rangers on Tuesday in Arizona Complex League (ACL) play.
The right-handed Simonelli was drafted out of Virginia Tech by the Kansas City Royals in the 16th round of the Major League Baseball draft on July 13 and left a week later for the Royals’ spring training complex in Surprise, Ariz.
After participating in various workouts over the past few weeks, Simonelli got tabbed on Tuesday to pitch in the ACL, an 18-team rookie-level league that has been in operation since 1988. The Royals field Gold and Blue teams and are one of three Major League Baseball franchises that have two entries in the league for teams whose spring training bases are in Arizona. The San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers also have two teams in the ACL.
The approximately 60-game ACL season started on June 28 and runs until Sept. 18. Games are played every day except for Wednesdays and Sundays. Though it’s billed as a rookie league, it’s not solely for players who entered professional baseball in the past year.
For example, the first player Simonelli faced on Tuesday began his minor league career in 2018. And one of the players who came in before Simonelli on Tuesday was a Major League veteran rehabbing an injury. Jakob Junis — who won nine games in each of his first three big league seasons with the Royals from 2017-19 — pitched the first two innings.
Simonelli entered Tuesday’s game at Surprise Stadium in the fourth inning and was limited to 20 to 25 pitches. He wasn’t anywhere close to those numbers, but in a phone interview on Wednesday, Simonelli said since it was his first outing the Royals didn’t want him to exceed one inning on the mound. Simonelli’s last official game with Virginia Tech was on May 26.
“It was short and sweet,” said Simonelli, who faced four batters, giving up a double to the second batter on Tuesday. “I thought it was a good inning, and the coaches agreed. They were pleased for the first time out, since I haven’t faced live hitting really since my Virginia Tech season.”
Simonelli got the first batter to fly out to center on a fastball on the first pitch. The next batter doubled down the line in left on a 1-1 curveball. The third batter grounded an 0-1 changeup to first that moved the runner to third. Simonelli got out of the inning when the fourth batter lined a 1-0 cutter to right field.
“[Royals coaches] have been preaching getting ahead of the batters and going right after them, don’t mess around,” Simonelli said. “I was happy I didn’t walk anybody. I would have liked a strikeout but obviously those circumstances didn’t happen. I was just happy I got in, got out, got my first professional inning underneath my belt, and I’ll just work off of that from here on out.”
Tuesday’s game was seven innings, but games also are scheduled for the traditional nine innings as well.
After arriving in Arizona on July 20, Simonelli said the Royals went over their expectations for the players and prepared them physically for professional baseball. Mitch Stetter is the coach who has worked with Simonelli the most, overseeing the daily throwing routine.
In early August, Simonelli started throwing bullpen sessions. He said he threw three before Tuesday’s appearance.
“The first bullpen was really just like touch and feel, just throwing pitches, seeing what they see, didn’t really say too much,” Simonelli said. “The next two bullpens we were working more on location. If we threw a fastball in a certain situation, we wanted to throw a pitch off of that. Whether it was a curveball, cutter, changeup or fastball again, we were just working on location.”
Last Friday, Simonelli pitched to three others Royals minor leaguers for the first time since he joined the Royals, throwing 25 pitches across six at-bats.
Though Simonelli made his debut with the Royals Gold on Tuesday, he could shuttle back and forth between the Royals Gold and Blue teams.
Simonelli said once the ACL season is over, he will stay in Arizona for instructional league play, which gives players extra time to work on their skills. Simonelli said all of the Royals’ first-year players will participate, so he’ll be in Arizona until the middle of October.
Overall, Simonelli said he’s enjoying the professional experience, though the 105-degree days in Arizona aren’t ideal.
He’s currently living at a Holiday Inn Express with one of his teammates but said the Royals are in the process of building an apartment-style complex where all ACL players will live that should be ready this season. Simonelli said some of the older players are already in an apartment complex.
“It’s been fun getting to know some of the guys,” Simonelli said. “It’s been good to go out there every day and work. I’m enjoying it so far, and I couldn’t ask for a better situation. The team’s good and the coaching staff’s good. I can’t be more grateful.”
