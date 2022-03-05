STRASBURG — After Mike and Jennifer Marburg purchased 550 acres in Shenandoah County as a place to create a wellness and nature resort, an acquaintance paid a visit to search for the property’s “energetic heartbeat.”
Once she found it, the woman had a message for the Marburgs.
“She said, ‘First, the land has not been traumatized. There hasn’t been a massacre, a war, Native American issues. There hasn’t been something that’s happened on this land. And it’s very excited to have a purpose again. It’s been ignored for over 100 years. It’s been used, and it doesn’t feel appreciated,’” said Mike Marburg on Tuesday during a tour of the property at 1815 Turkey Run Road in Star Tannery.
The Marburgs plan to open their resort, called Simply Shenandoah, in 2024. Tuesday’s tour was meant to allow artists to tour the land and draw inspiration to possibly create a piece of artwork for the property.
The Marburgs have decided to build “the commons area” where the “energetic heartbeat” was found. A memorial will also be placed there to pay tribute to the indigenous way of thinking and living with the land.
Chris (Comeswithclouds) White, a member of the Cherokee tribe who along with his wife René Locklear White of the Lumbee tribe, has been working with the Marburgs on the project. He said he agreed with the assessment of the land being considered “neutral” and approved of the work being done on the property.
“The land being neutral is a hard thing to find in the Shenandoah Valley, because of the Civil War and some things that have happened in the past,” he said. “The land being neutral is a great thing for what we’re creating. What we’re creating is unprecedented. I don’t know anybody who is doing anything like this at any level.”
Marburg, who owns Wellmore Partners, said the ownership group is committed to making good use of the land for the project, which will be an adult-only resort with a three-night minimum stay. The facility will be geared toward those with everyday stresses and those wishing to connect with nature while disconnecting from everyday life.
“We had a series of criteria, and the biggest and most important one was that we wanted a larger piece of land that was still in its natural state that hadn’t been overly developed that we didn’t have to rescue,” Marburg said. “This hit that. We also wanted to be in a community that had the same value system we did in terms of long-term preservation of natural resources but was still favorable toward this type of use. I feel like we’re very aligned with Shenandoah County’s 20-year comprehensive plan.”
During Tuesday’s tour, the Marburgs and Greg McCarley, the project’s “local liaison,” walked with artists and a few other members of the project’s crew through the woods and trails on the property, pointing out several locations where construction will take place.
Only about 20 acres of the property will be developed.
The main road leading into the resort off Turkey Run Road will be designed and constructed to keep much of the resort from being visible to guests upon arrival, Marburg said.
“If you imagine you’re the guests, you’ve gotten off the highway where a lot of people are coming from an urban or suburban jungle and you’ve passed through the beautiful farm land to get here. Then there’s a little bit of mystery now, because you’re in this forest,” he said.
The current spot is full of Loblolly pine trees.
The plan there within the next couple of months is to thin out some of the trees, do a cool burn and then create more a more “nutrient-rich environment for the soil to thrive.”
“We’re taking the long-term view on restoring the forest to its natural succession process,” Marburg said. “We’re not harvesting it for our own benefit, but we’re trying to manage it like they did in the 12,000 years before we got here. We’re considering the indigenous heritage of the region. One of the things done was a seven-generation plan — how will this affect the next seven generations?”
Not far from the entrance will be the arrival building, where “the commons area” will sit across from along a ridge that will be accessed by a bridge, which will be known as the Bridge of Intentions.
“You check in, you leave your car and your bags to be taken to the parking lot and you walk the Bridge of Intentions where you’ll decide why you’re here and what you’re trying to accomplish,” Marburg said. “On the way back, you can reflect on what you can take away from your experience and if you did some real healing, some real self-examination, if you developed some insights.”
Marburg also showed those on the tour the site where cabins will be built for guests. The site is just up the ridge from the property’s “Mother Tree,” an approximately 200-year-old oak tree. The cabins will come in at ground level and extend out, giving a feel of “hovering in the trees.” In certain spots, guests in the cabins will have about a 270-degree view of the mountain ranges and the sun.
He also said there are plans to build a biopool, which is a body of water sealed to the ground and not chemically disinfected that is built for bathing.
Marburg said it was important to him that all the buildings were placed “in the current context of the natural environment.”
“We’re constantly pressuring the construction guys to narrow what we have to clear out,” he said. “We’re putting buildings into a relationship with some of the trees and the land, which is by definition a relationship with how the living system has chosen to express itself with the idea that we are part of a living system that includes not just the human domain but anything that’s alive.”
This thinking of taking care of the land sits well with the Native Americans, René Locklear White said.
“Usually when we go to a new place, we recognize the people who were here before or currently here. We had an event where I read off to the group a list of all of the different tribes who have lived here. It took about 20 minutes,” she said. “People lived and thrived here.”
She said most Native Americans believe they were created from the Earth, and Native Americans hold it as their “sacred duty” to take care of Mother Earth.
“There’s a symbiotic relationship between us and the dirt,” she said. “I feel like what we’re doing here is reconnecting people to their own humanity. It’s a beautiful thing.”
