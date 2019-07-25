GAINESBORO — The first law enforcement officers who arrive at a mass shooting in Frederick County are trained to stop the shooter, stop the dying and evacuate the wounded.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies are expected to quickly assess the situation, taking into consideration whether there may be multiple shooters and areas booby-trapped with explosives. After stopping the shooter, they must locate the victims and coordinate with firefighter-paramedics about when it’s safe to treat the wounded.
Through “active shooter” scenarios like the two simulated on Wednesday at Frederick County Middle School, organizers hope deputies will react by relying on their training when they need it most. The goal, which trainers admit is a best-case scenario, is to have the shooter or shooters neutralized and the last victim in an ambulance within 20 minutes of the initial 911 call about the shooting.
“Rank does not matter during these incidents,” said Lt. Hugh “Barry” Van Meter. “We want anybody to be able to step up and take charge and resolve the situation and get the casualties out in 20 minutes or less.”
The large-scale exercises have been held by the Sheriff’s Office since 2015, according to Lt. Jason Cornwell, who helped oversee the training. To better coordinate with emergency medical technicians and paramedics, the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department began participating last year. Police from Lord Fairfax Community College and Stephens City and county emergency dispatchers also participated this year.
To ensure everyone from each agency was trained, sessions were held on Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The final exercises are being held today.
Cornwell, who thanked Frederick County Public Schools for allowing them to train in the school, said organizers have tried to learn from mass shootings like the 2007 massacre at Virginia Tech in which 32 died. A briefing on that shooting was held by the Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
Before the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado, the first officers on the scene at an active mass shooting — defined by the FBI as when four or more people are killed — were trained to secure the perimeter until a SWAT team could enter the premises. Cornwell said police are now trained to attack the shooter immediately to prevent more killing and to get faster help to the wounded.
Cornwell noted that because of improved trauma care, all of the wounded victims hospitalized in the Virginia Tech killings survived. The same was true for the wounded in the Pulse Night Club massacre in Orlando, Fla., in which 49 died in 2016. After the shooter has been stopped, police are trained to apply direct pressure or tourniquets on wounds until paramedics arrive.
At a mass shooting scene, a “unified command” team of firefighters and police designate cold, warm and hot zones. A hot zone is where the shooter is believed to be and only police are allowed in. A warm zone is where a “rescue task force” comprised of paramedics escorted by police can treat wounded people. A cold zone is a safe area where paramedics can operate without police protection.
Cornwell, who spent time recently in Colorado learning about Columbine and the 2012 Sandy Hook School massacre in Connecticut that killed 26 in 2012, said this week’s training will help police and firefighters work better together during a mass shooting.
In those situations, a first responder’s adrenaline goes through the roof and the “fight or flight” instinct kicks in. Through repetition and easy to remember strategies, the hope is that rescuers will overcome fear.
“Law enforcers are not robots. Every fear and anxiety that a civilian gets, law enforcers get,” Cornwell said. “But you have to overcome that and push through to the threat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.