WINCHESTER — It was a hectic Tuesday afternoon at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School.
Faculty, staff and community members from Winchester and beyond scrambled about the gymnasium, bouncing between foldable tables representing day cares, mortgage collectors and social services while shouting things like “I can’t be late” and “we just lost $100.”
Those who borrowed pretend money from the table labeled “quick cash” shuddered when the announcement that their cars were in danger of being repossessed filled the air.
The poverty simulation, an interactive experience meant to illustrate the hardships of living in low-income situations, was in full swing — and participants were feeling the heat.
The event was put on by community advocates at Virginia Cooperative Exchange, a partnership between Virginia Tech and Virginia State University which advocates for social, environmental and economic well-being in communities throughout the state.
Participants had to account for transportation, childcare, groceries, rent, and medical expenses. Some were given unexpected obstacles, like sickness or incarceration. Some couldn’t afford necessary services like day care, which put them in debt.
The general consensus among the crowd? Making ends meet is no simple task.
“A lot of the people that are working in agencies and organizations may not understand what it’s like to live in poverty,” said Senior Extension Agent Karen Poff. “They may have plenty of resources, and this program sensitizes them to better understand what it’s really like when you don’t have enough resources, and there are a lot of barriers to getting things accomplished in your life.”
In Winchester, these issues are evident. According to the most recent census data, 13.3% of the city’s population lives in poverty. That’s about 3,157 people, and doesn’t account for those living above the poverty line who don’t qualify for assistance, yet still struggle to make it.
Income disadvantages permeate Winchester Public Schools, too, where 77% of students are economically disadvantaged. With such a high concentration of poverty, Winchester qualifies for Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a program which provides free breakfast and lunch to students through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This level of financial difficulty among students was a big reason why Winchester Public Schools Assistant Superintendent April Bruce invited Virginia Cooperative Extension to host the event.
“It was something, with our increasing poverty rate in Winchester City, we felt would be a really good addition to our leadership conference that we have each summer,” Bruce said. “We just hope it will empower our administrators to make better decisions with some of the families that we work with, and just some of that empathy for some of the situations that they deal with.”
In her family simulation, Winchester School Board member Carmen Crawford assumed the role of a mother-in-law that had a stroke, leaving her partially paralyzed.
She was unable to contribute to her fictional family’s income, and she required around-the-clock care from her daughter.
This family unit did not have much money to spare after paying their bills, which Crawford said would leave them in a lurch should an emergency happen. The group had many stressful responsibilities to consider.
“Sometimes we don’t see. We say ‘well, why aren’t they trying harder?’ A lot of people are working and trying harder, but they still can’t make ends meet. So, this is a way for us to understand that it’s not just that people don’t want to survive on their own. Sometimes they can’t.”
Maurice Bruce, Winchester Public Schools’ EMT instructor, represented a doctor during the simulation. His table was designated as the community care center, and was perhaps the least visited station of the day. His lack of patients offered a potential insight into the challenges of navigating healthcare with little money.
“I think the immediate funds sometimes that healthcare requires is maybe why I’m not seeing so many people here today. Because they feel that, I guess unless they’re truly sick or it’s an emergency situation, they’re just not going to come to the doctor for fear of having to pay to be seen,” he said.
Though participants’ experience only lasted an afternoon, they were urged to take their new understanding of poverty with them, and implement it into their everyday lives. Flyers encouraged them to commit to education, volunteering, advocating and broadening their perspectives.
“I think it’s easy for any of us who have more resources to not really be that understanding when our car works every day and doesn’t break down, or our childcare is maybe more reliable, or we have enough money to put gas in our car. We’re not having to go to 10 different places to get resources just to have food to eat for the week,” said Poff. “And so, when we’re working with somebody, I think most of us don’t really see through their eyes … how hard it was for them to even be sitting there asking us for the help. … And so this simulation really opens people’s eyes.”
