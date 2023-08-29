WOODSTOCK — Taking pride in their family's Shenandoah County heritage, George Shaffer recalled the first year Shaffer’s BBQ opened a food stand at the Shenandoah County Fair. Starting with barbecue chicken in 1956 and expanding over the years to include other entrees, one thing remains the same: the Shaffer family takes pride in the fellowship and community spirit that their barbecue brings to the county fair.
For more than six decades the Shaffer family has been part of the Shenandoah County Fair. It all started when John Shaffer took his barbecue show on the road in the family's original trailer, The Chicken Palace, where he attended various fairs, events and football games across Virginia.
“The fair association said they didn’t have any room, so dad went to the carnival people and we were down there in '56,” said George Shaffer on Monday as they set up for the fair.
“I didn’t know that,” Matt Shaffer responded to his dad. “I always learn something new each year at the fair from him.”
Strolling down memory lane is something the Shaffers do every year as they set up for another successful fair week.
The late 1950s at the Shenandoah County Fair are worth remembering. Coke was in glass bottles not plastic. Ice had to be brought in from Harrisonburg and was chiseled from a block and the crowds went as far as the eye could see. The fair had musical entertainment almost nightly and the atmosphere was more like a party than a rural county fair.
“The crowds that used to be here, it was just incredible,” George said. “I can still remember in the late '80s, early '90s there was a group, [maybe] Exile who were number one. They were right up near the top when they booked them back in January. After that it was so crowded, I mean people parked everywhere. Cars were backed up clear to the interstate.”
Police had to help with traffic and fairgoers could barely walk up and down the midway. Over the years, the fair has grown and acquired additional land and added new amusements attracting thousands of visitors yearly.
“That’s what it’s always been about — community,” Matt said. “The local people you meet. You can see them — even if you don’t see them any other time — at least here at the community fair.”
In the '70s, George took over the business from his father and continued to expand it.
Matt said he recalled a fair during the '80s when the stand sold 2,000 halves of chicken on a Friday night. And another 2,000 on Saturday night. He said in total, they probably sold 6,000 the week of the fair. Young Matt helped chisel the ice and distribute it around the fairgrounds.
Throughout the years the Shaffers' expanded their food stands to four in the midway to include beef brisket, hamburgers and hot dogs. And of course, their famous Chicken Palace. They also had a stand for pork barbecue, where lines were endless. Shaffer’s was also the first food stand to introduce funnel cakes to fairgoers. When everyone started selling funnel cakes, Matt’s grandfather moved on to catfish and hush puppies.
Currently, there are more than 20 food stands at the fair. While Shaffer's sells barbecue, other food stands dish up pizza, chili hot dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade and other popular fair foods. Matt said it’s the smaller food stands that create the traditions of the fair that not only he and his family partake in but others who attend the week-long event.
“It keeps me busy, but it’s a lot of fun,” Matt said. “The kids get to run around the fairgrounds and do whatever they wanna do. Ride the rides. Enjoy it. Just like I did as a kid.”
Shaffer’s BBQ stand is open daily though fair week and is located to the left of the grandstand in the midway.
On the menu this week is barbecue chicken, pork barbecue, thinly sliced brisket sandwiches, a special blend of sausage, pulled chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Fries and hush puppies will also be available for purchase.
Matt said they are expecting a successful fair week. By Sunday, when the fair ends, he expects they will have sold about 2,000 halves of chicken, between 400-500 pounds of pork, 50 pounds of beef brisket, a hundred pounds of sausage and 300 pounds each of hamburgers and hot dogs.
“You can go to other fairs but there’s nothing like this," Matt said. "This is Shenandoah County's pearl of the year.”
