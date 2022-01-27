WINCHESTER — Sinclair Health Clinic has received a $12,000 grant to help fund new or existing programs geared toward diabetes and hypertension.
The clinic, located at 301 N. Cameron St., was among 12 grantees provided funds from Direct Relief, BD and the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC). All grantees are free and charitable clinics, according to a news release from Direct Relief.
The collective $300,000 in grants came through the Continuity of Care program, the release said.
The Continuity in Care program is a multi-year initiative made possible through the generosity of Direct Relief and BD, and administered by the NAFC. It supports free and charitable clinics in expanding patient-tailored, innovative models of chronic disease care for vulnerable patients in the United States.
Each grantees’ $12,000 is to be used to “fund new or existing programs that are focused on helping patients who have, or at risk for contracting, diabetes and hypertension, through patient education, prevention, medication compliance and patient engagement efforts,” the release said.
“Free and charitable clinics play an instrumental role in caring for patients across the United States each and every day, and this funding aims to expand their vital work through innovative, patient-first solutions,” said Damon Taugher, vice president of Global Programs for Direct Relief. “Direct Relief is privileged to again join with NAFC and BD to recognize these clinics and their critical role.”
Other grantees included clinics in Richmond, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, West Virginia, California, Michigan and Indianapolis.
To contact the Sinclair Health Clinic, call 540-536-1680.
