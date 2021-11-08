WINCHESTER — Sinclair Health Clinic has received a $20,000 grant from Truist Foundation to support its Project ExTRA: Expanding Treatment Room Availability initiative.
This will enable the clinic to convert non-clinical space into additional treatment rooms and outfit them with essential furnishings and equipment, according to a clinic news release.
“We are grateful to the Truist Foundation for helping us meet the health care needs of our growing number of patients by supporting our Project ExTRA initiative,” said Robbie Fazen Marchant, the clinic’s board chair. “As a 35-year-old nonprofit clinic with a founding mission to serve those without adequate health insurance, Sinclair Health Clinic’s services are more critical than ever. The Truist Foundation’s grant award will allow us to properly furnish our newly constructed clinic exam rooms, ensuring that we can provide high-quality care to more patients in a timely, efficient manner.”
Since 1986, Sinclair Health Clinic, formerly known as the Free Medical Clinic of Northern Shenandoah Valley, has served the medically underserved residents of Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. It has experienced unprecedented new patient growth, surpassing enrollment highs not seen since it began keeping electronic records, according to the release.
The clinic is located at 301 N. Cameron St., suite 100, Winchester. Learn more at www.sinclairhealthclinic.org.
