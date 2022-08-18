BERRYVILLE — With a father and cousin who each played for Shepherd University, Clarke County senior Matt Sipe has some pretty impressive football bloodlines.
But from age 8 until his freshman year in high school, the Eagles’ three-sport standout was content to not have football as part of his athletic life.
“I didn’t like the contact,” Sipe said.
Nowadays, Sipe is more than ready to hit seek out and hit opponents, and punish them while doing so.
There’s really no escaping contact for a quarterback in a single-wing offense because of how much they’re counted on to run with the football and block for their teammates. Sipe’s development as a blocker is just one of the reasons why Clarke County head coach Casey Childs couldn’t be happier to have someone like Sipe in his backfield.
Sipe enters this fall as a third-year starting quarterback. Last year he earned All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District Second Team honors as an all-purpose selection. He rushed 75 times for 463 yards (6.2 ypc) and four TDs and threw for 356 yards (25-of-57 passing), five TDs and three interceptions. Sipe will also start at cornerback for the first time after recording eight tackles and two interceptions last year.
“I don’t think any back likes to block,” said Childs with a laugh. “But towards the end of last season, he got a lot better at it. We tell our kids, if you’re that skill guy and you get that second-level block, that’s the one that springs the [large-yardage] home runs.
“He doesn’t shy away from contact at all. When he’s running the football, he finishes runs. I’ve seen him get to the sideline and cut it back up the middle and get four or five more yards as opposed to going out of bounds. He’s definitely turned the corner from when he was a younger kid and said he didn’t want the contact. He initiates a lot of contact now.”
Sipe’s father Mike is a Clarke County graduate who was a defensive back and punter at Shepherd. He coached Childs (Clarke County class of 1993) as a football assistant coach and as a basketball head coach, with Mike earning Winchester Star Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year honors every year from 1992-95. Matt’s other Shepherd football relative is Dalton Boyd, the former Sherando standout who played wide receiver for the Rams from 2012-15.
Matt — who also stars in baseball and basketball — said he played football for a couple of years before he stepped away from it at age 8. He said current teammates Kyler Darlington and Tyler Sansom were two of the people who convinced him to play his freshman year.
“I was like, ‘You know what? I love you guys. Let’s do this together,’” Sipe said.
Sipe was the JV team’s quarterback as a freshman. It was exactly the position where he wanted to be, and any qualms about contact were gone after Sipe had his first carry in his first game.
“I could see everything, I could read everything,” said Sipe of his desire to play quarterback as a freshman. “I like to know what’s going on. I like being aware. I like seeing how the defense reads things so I can react to a different play in the future. I just think it’s a very fun position.”
Childs said Sipe’s overall athleticism and his baseball prowess growing up — Sipe plays shortstop for Clarke County — made the Eagles think he would be a good fit at quarterback. Childs said during Clarke County’s run of 15 straight winning seasons, he believes Sean McDonald (class of 2015) is the only that didn’t grow up playing baseball.
“When you run the single wing, and you’re sprinting out so much, and you do play-action, and you got to throw from different arm angles, that’s a lot of baseball [style of activity], especially those infielders,” Childs said. “Him being an infielder and being athletic, it was an easy fit. Plus, he’s got great feet and we like to run our quarterbacks.
“It didn’t take very long to see when he was throwing the football during individual periods [as a freshman], the way he was moving on the field, he was going to the heir apparent to take over as a sophomore.”
Sipe was told he would succeed Childs’ son Colby during the pandemic hiatus in 2020. The Eagles only played four games in the spring 2021 season because two games were canceled by a COVID-19 outbreak and Clarke County did not make the four-team Region 2B playoffs. But Sipe played solidly, rushing 21 times for 196 yards (9.3 average) and five TDs, while completing 3 of 11 passes for 58 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.
Sipe viewed that season as good preparation for last fall. Childs definitely liked the way Sipe ran the ball for an offense that averaged 277.5 yards per game (245.2 rushing) and 27.9 points per game.
“The COVID year, he was looking to juke more guys, because he’s got good feet,” Childs said. “He’d get out in open space and he was doing a little bit of jump-cutting out in space.
“He still does that, but last year he would take off and finish runs. If he ran three yards, he was getting five because he was falling forward. That’s going back to him initiating contact. He was getting all he can get. When you run the single wing and finish runs, that extra yard, two yards, is huge, because instead of third-and-4 you’re third-and-2.”
Though the Eagles don’t throw much, Sipe has demonstrated a strong arm, and Childs feels good about the potential of the athletes he can throw to.
And after growing as a blocker last year, Sipe is looking to do even better this year.
“Whatever we’ve got to do to win, I want to help out my team,” Sipe said.
That type of attitude might be what Clarke County values most about its quarterback.
“He’s a leader,” Darlington said. “He knows what he’s doing. I have faith in him. He’s just a great guy that everyone can look up to and everyone respects. That’s what matters the most.”
He might not be on the field all the time, but Sipe should see an increased role as a cornerback with the Eagles losing eight starters on defense.
“We put him back at safety last year when Warren County spread it out a little bit in their single wing, and he had an interception, and against East Rockingham he made plays and had an interception [in the playoffs],” Childs said. “He’s just an athlete we can put anywhere on the field, and he’s going to be good.”
The football season figures to be the start of another stellar three-sport year for Sipe. The Winchester Star chose Sipe as an Honorable Mention Athlete of the Year because he also excelled in basketball (tied for sixth in the area in scoring at 11.6 points per game) and baseball, where he was fourth in the area in batting average (.408, 29-for-71) and on-base percentage (.500), tied for sixth in runs (22), and had 10 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. He was a Second Team All-Region 2B choice.
Sipe said he really can’t pick a favorite sport, but he thinks baseball is his best bet for continuing his career in college. Though baseball might be in Sipe’s future, he wants to make the most of the present with the football team.
“Kyler [Darlington], Tyler, Kyler McKenzie, Chris [LeBlanc], we’ve been playing sports together since middle school,” said Sipe of his fellow seniors. “I love every single one of these guys. It’s always been fun to hang around them and play with them. I think it’s going to real fun, but I think it’s going to be sad when the last game is done.
“It’s a great atmosphere being on this team. I won’t forget the times I’ve had in football throughout these four years.”
