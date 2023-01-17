HARRISONBURG — A West Virginia man who sold a dose of fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a 39-year-old Winchester man was sentenced earlier this month to 11 years in a federal penitentiary.
Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg to knowingly distributing fentanyl and a variant of the synthetic opioid, acetyl fentanyl. The drugs were sold to his cousin, 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Heishman of Winchester, and taken by her and her boyfriend of three years, who is only identified in court documents by his initials, J.H.
According to court records, J.H. was a father of two who suffered a debilitating stroke in December 2018 that left him paralyzed on one side. His condition caused him to become depressed, which led him to begin abusing opioids with Heishman.
On Feb. 23, 2019, Heishman used the TextNow app on her tablet to ask Sirk — a drug dealer who purchased narcotics in Baltimore and sold them in the Winchester area — if he had any pain pills, court documents state. When Sirk replied that he only had heroin, J.H. told Heishman to make the deal.
Sirk delivered two foil packets of fentanyl-laced heroin to Heishman’s home between 8 and 9 p.m. that night and was paid $100. Heishman and her boyfriend took the drugs, watched a movie and went to bed.
The following morning, court documents state, J.H. was not breathing. Police and paramedics were called to Heishman’s home but her boyfriend was pronounced dead. A subsequent autopsy determined he died due to accidental fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl poisoning.
Heishman was arrested by federal authorities on Nov. 25, 2019, and charged with fentanyl distribution resulting in serous bodily injury or death, a crime that could have imprisoned her for up to 40 years. According to court records, she cooperated with police and pleaded guilty on June 17, 2021, to an amended charge of fentanyl distribution. On Aug. 1, 2022, Heishman was sentenced to three years of supervised probation by U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia Judge Michael F. Urbanski.
Sirk was arrested on Jan. 10, 2022, in Martinsburg on a sealed indictment that charged him with the federal felonies of fentanyl distribution resulting in serous bodily injury or death and witness intimidation. The intimidation charge was subsequently dropped but Sirk pleaded guilty to the distribution offense on May 20. Urbanski sentenced him on Jan. 5 to 11 years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation.
“Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen record numbers of drug poisoning deaths, many as a result of adulterated pills,” United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a media release. “We will continue to work with our partners both in the law enforcement community and the recovery community to prosecute the most serious offenders and provide treatment for those fighting substance abuse disorder.”
The cases involving Sirk and Heishman were investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, which is comprised of the Winchester Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office, Strasburg Police Department and the Virginia State Police.
