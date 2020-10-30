BERRYVILLE — Two years after opening, a local assisted living center is planning an expansion.
A site plan amendment approved by the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) on Wednesday night will enable The Retreat at Berryville to add approximately 3,500 square feet to its complex at 450 Mosby Blvd.
Operated by Phoenix Senior Living, The Retreat already has 52 residential units. Thirty are for people needing general help with daily living activities, such as grooming and taking medicines on schedule. The other 22 are for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
Some units are larger and have more amenities than others. The largest ones have a living area, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette with a counter, sink and refrigerator.
The expansion is to occur on the building’s front side, which faces east.
Construction documents show the expansion will create eight more residential units. Four will be for people needing regular assisted living services. The other four will be for people needing memory care services.
Nobody representing Phoenix spoke during the BADA meeting. Jennifer Udy, executive director of The Retreat, said in a phone interview on Thursday that since the assisted living center opened in November 2018, consistently “we’ve been running close to full” occupancy.
No parking spaces at the complex will be removed during the construction. Christy Dunkle, Berryville’s assistant town manager for community development and operations, said that when The Retreat opened, it had more parking spaces than were required, and it still has enough to accommodate the planned units.
Construction is to start in early 2021, Udy said.
The site plan amendment was approved in a unanimous vote following a motion by BADA Vice Chairman George Ohrstrom that was seconded by member Tom Parker.
There was little discussion before the vote was taken. However, BADA Chairman Allen Kitselman said his mother lives at The Retreat and “she enjoys it very much.”
Kitselman participated in the vote. Before it occurred, he said he didn’t think his participation is a conflict of interest because he has “no monetary interest” in the facility.
