BERRYVILLE — A businessman’s plans to make hard cider at a former industrial site are moving forward.
The Berryville Planning Commission on Monday approved a site plan for the former Smalley Packaging Co. property at 324 First St., where Jim Madaj aims to establish a craft beverage manufacturing plant.
Madaj owns Wild Hare Cidery, which already has operations elsewhere in Northern Virginia. He intends to make the firm’s alcoholic beverage products at the Berryville location, as well as have retail sales and a tasting room for customers there.
During a public hearing, Christina Kraybill, who lives nearby, voiced concern about the facility potentially increasing traffic along First Street. She said she has visited other tasting rooms where full portions were served rather than samples.
A tasting room today is “more like a pub,” said Kraybill.
“I don’t think it’s going to be another Bear Chase situation,” said another neighbor, Katie Rosenbrook. She was referring to a brewery in Bluemont which Clarke County officials maintain is largely responsible for traffic problems at the intersection of Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road).
Yet another neighbor, Natalie Fiorica, said “younger people in Berryville need to have a safe place to go” to enjoy a drink without traveling far.
The site plan was approved with three conditions:
All building code requirements must be met, and Clarke County must issue a certificate of occupancy before the plant opens.
Changes planned to parking areas and the site’s exit must be completed before the opening, and
An amendment to the plan must be approved by the commission before operations can be expanded in the future. A special-use permit may be necessary for some types of expanded operations, said Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
The First Street building has about 14,000 square feet of floor space. Roughly 1,600 square feet is to be used for tasting and sales, documents show.
Madaj recently told the commission he anticipates using only about 20% of the space initially, and he hopes to eventually do bottling and canning for other craft beverage makers onsite.
He estimates three or four employees working there immediately, with more being added to the payroll as business increases.
Anticipated hours of operation for tasting and retail will be 2-8 p.m. on Fridays, noon-8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. on Sundays, plans show.
No outdoor storage will be allowed on the property, which county tax records show is owned by Valley Venture Fund I, LLC. The property’s appraised value is listed at $660,000.
