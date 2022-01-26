BERRYVILLE — A developer's plan to build three 60,000-square-foot commercial warehouses along Jack Enders Boulevard is on hold.
Wednesday night, the Berryville Area Development Authority (BADA) postponed considering a site plan for the second time. LGV Group LLC requested the postponement as it strives to meet Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) expectations.
As specified by an agreement between the localities, the BADA advises the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and Berryville Town Council on land-use matters involving an area targeted for annexation into the town eventually.
The warehouses would be built on 12½ acres next to the Clarke County Business Park. The property already is zoned for business park-related uses.
Following a public hearing in early December, the authority first postponed considering the site plan request because full details of how the warehouses would affect their surroundings weren't yet available.
During the hearing, some residents of the nearby Berryville Glen subdivision voiced concerns about the potential for large trucks servicing the warehouses causing traffic and safety problems.
The BADA continued the hearing until Feb. 23, when it now aims to consider the site plan.
"Hopefully, everything will be ready by then," said Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle, the BADA's staff person.
Sterling-based LGV operates a business on Station Road nearby where metal windows and doors are manufactured. The firm aims to use one of the warehouses for assembly and storage and lease the other two.
LGV received DEQ's initial comments about the site plan for the warehouses earlier this month. The department asked for more geotechnical testing, and that has been done, Property Manager Lara Dunlap indicated in a recent letter to the authority.
Geotechnical refers to a component of civil engineering concerned with materials in the earth, such as rocks and soil.
A DEQ representative "made assurances that he would have official review of the revised site plan (incorporating all geotechnical recommendations) completed by early February," Dunlap wrote.
LGV has been seeking tenants for the two warehouses it's not going to use. Dunkle said she doesn't know the status of that effort.
