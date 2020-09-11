WINCHESTER — A conversion of the former Winchester Memorial Hospital into a senior-living center is expected to begin during the first week of October.
That’s the word from officials with Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago, who first proposed the project at 333 W. Cork St. in November 2017.
HDP’s site plan for the senior-living center was approved in January by the Winchester Planning Commission. The project, which has an estimated price tag of $50 million, was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but HDP President Todd Bryant said on Thursday that work has continued behind the scenes.
Bryant said HDP has formalized an agreement with Valley Health to provide on-site medical services to the center’s residents.
Valley Health currently rents space in the former hospital for physical and medical rehabilitation, occupational and speech therapy, and other health-related uses.
“They’ve extended all their leases at the property and have made an investment in Cork Street by updating and modernizing that space,” Bryant said of the Valley Health partnership.
“They’ve also taken additional square footage in the building ... and will occupy that space at the beginning of the year,” Bryant added.
Another current tenant of 333 W. Cork St. is Blue Ridge Hospice. Bryant said the nonprofit organization’s lease is valid through the end of 2021, and he is hoping it will agree to stay on longer.
“We are in conversations with them right now,” he said.
Project manager Andy Palec said site preparations at the former hospital are expected to begin during the first week of October.
“We’ll be installing fencing, setting up our field offices [in trailers], bringing in some equipment,” Palec said on Thursday. “We are preparing to start our footing and foundation work by the end of the year.”
He added that finalized project designs should be submitted to Winchester officials in about a month, making it possible for HDP to obtain the building permits needed to start construction.
HDP’s proposal to convert the former Winchester Memorial Hospital into a senior-living facility with more than 200 residents was opposed by dozens of people who live near the 3.7-acre site. According to opponents, the complex will be too big, cause traffic congestion, monopolize on-street parking and be out of context in the downtown residential neighborhood.
Following seven public hearings over a five-month period, City Council ultimately agreed on March 26, 2019, to endorse a conditional-use permit allowing the project to proceed. In exchange, HDP agreed to 12 city-requested conditions designed to alleviate neighbors’ concerns, including reducing the 344,630-square-foot building’s size by 22,000 square feet, adding more landscaping, putting restrictions on delivery vehicles and schedules, providing additional satellite parking and more.
Less than a month later, four city residents who live near the former hospital filed a lawsuit in Winchester Circuit Court asking that council’s decision be overturned. On Aug. 30, Judge Alexander Iden dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, leaving the plaintiffs no option for filing an appeal or pursuing the case further.
Bryant said on Thursday he plans on maintaining an open dialogue with neighborhood residents to address any concerns they may have during the construction process.
As proposed, HDP’s senior-living center will include 107 independent-living apartments, 24 assisted-living dwellings, 34 memory-care units and in-house amenities including a spa, swimming pools and a beauty salon.
HDP will provide 373 on-site parking spaces, including 30 designated for handicapped parking, plus 20 overflow spaces in a downtown garage that will be accessed by a free shuttle. It will also offer free valet parking to residents, and share the cost with the city to build a new WinTran bus stop next to the senior-living center.
“When all is said and done and construction is complete, I think it’s going to be a very successful addition to the community,” Palec said.
