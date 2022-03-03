WINCHESTER — After more than three years of stops and starts, site work has begun on Piccadilly Townes, a new townhouse development at the northeast corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets.
Crews from H&W Construction in Frederick County were using a bulldozer and other heavy equipment on Thursday morning to level the soil and prepare for the installation of utilities that will connect to 16 two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses.
The site is being readied on behalf of the Aikens Group of Frederick County, which finalized its purchase of the property from the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) last week. According to the terms of the deal, Aikens will pay the EDA $30,000 for each townhouse it builds. Since it plans to construct 16 townhouses, that totals $480,000.
Additionally, Aikens will pay the EDA 50% of the total profit it makes on the sales of the townhouses, with the payment due 60 days after the last townhouse sells. Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said Aikens plans to charge market rates for the townhouses, so that will likely translate to each townhouse costing $250,000 to $300,000.
"They have an approved site plan and are ready to go," Hershberger said on Thursday morning while watching the H&W crew move dirt at the site. "We closed last week and they were out here the next day."
He said the townhouses could be ready for occupancy by the end of the year.
Piccadilly Townes was not the first development project planned for the northeast corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets. Initially, The Lofts at East Piccadilly, a mixed-use complex proposed by Providence Capital Partners of McLean that would have included 44 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and an indoor parking area for tenants, planned to occupy the site. That's the project the EDA was envisioning in 2018 when it bought the individual parcels that comprise the 1-acre plot at Kent and Piccadilly for $1.3 million. The authority then paid to remove the property's existing structures, most of which were in dilapidated condition.
The Lofts at East Piccadilly project fell apart in October 2020 because Providence was unable to obtain financing due to the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The EDA then set about finding another developer willing to buy the land and develop it.
In May, the Aikens Group came forward with its proposal to build Piccadilly Townes.
The EDA is an independent government agency dedicated to fostering business and economic growth in Winchester. It also serves as the real estate purchasing arm for the city.
In recent years, it bought two problematic properties in downtown Winchester — the northeast corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets, and the northeast corner of North Cameron and East Piccadilly streets — with the goal of partnering with private developers who would purchase the sites from the EDA and build homes or businesses to generate taxes for city coffers.
The Cameron/Piccadilly site was the former location of Winchester Towers, a hotel-turned-apartment building in Old Town that fell into disrepair. City Council bought the property in October 2014 for $795,000, then sold it to the EDA for the same price in August 2016. The EDA spent another $388,000 to demolish the former hotel in late 2016.
The EDA originally partnered with the private North Cameron Development Group LLC with a goal of building a downtown hotel and conference center on the Cameron/Piccadilly property. That idea fell through in late 2017 when North Cameron Development Group decided it would not buy or develop the site.
Another development firm, Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond, teamed with the EDA in October 2018 for a new venture, Cameron Square, which would fill the former Winchester Towers property and extend northward to Baker Street. As proposed, Cameron Square would include 171 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, a concrete parking deck and room for two ground-level retail businesses.
Lynx Ventures finalized its $350,000 purchase of the Cameron/Piccadilly property from the EDA in October. Site plans are currently being reviewed by city officials and construction is expected to start later this year.
Now that Aikens has closed on the EDA-owned Kent/Piccadilly site, "We have no property to our name" for the first time in five-and-a-half years, Hershberger said on Thursday with a smile of relief.
