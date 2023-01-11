Six Frederick County candidates announced Wednesday they will run for office in the November election as independents, united under the "Frederick First" slogan.
The candidates presented a unified front as they addressed a midday crowd at Fox Meadow Barn event venue.
The slate of candidates includes incumbent Sheriff Lenny Millholland, incumbent Commissioner of Revenue Seth Thatcher and incumbent Board of Supervisors member Robert Wells (Opeqoun District).
Three other candidates announced they are running for the seven-member Board of Supervisors: Gary Oates, who serves on the Frederick Water board, is running for chairman, which is the at-large seat; Kevin Kenney, a county Transportation Committee member, is running for the Gainesboro District seat, and Greg Unger, a former longtime member of the county Planning Commission, is seeking to represent the Back Creek District.
Four of seven supervisors have terms expiring in December — Chairman Charles DeHaven, Shawn Graber (Back Creek), J. Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro), who recently announced he will step down from the board on Jan 20, and Wells.
The six candidates each need 125 signatures to appear on the ballot, according to Oates. Each spoke at a podium, behind them the new campaign signs, and each of the candidates has filed paperwork with the county voter registrar's office.
For more information on the candidates and "Frederick First," see Friday's Winchester Star.
