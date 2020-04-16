BERRYVILLE — Six people have applied to temporarily succeed Mary Daniel as the Berryville District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
County Administrator Chris Boies made that announcement during a meeting of the board’s Personnel Committee on Tuesday. He and supervisors’ Chairman David Weiss, the board’s Buckmarsh District representative, declined to identify the applicants.
Daniel recently resigned from the board because she has been appointed a general district court judge for the 26th Judicial District. Continuing to serve on the board could be a conflict of interest for her.
She was elected to her second four-year term as a supervisor last November.
Daniel will have to leave the board in early May to fulfill her judicial commitment, Boies said.
Supervisors must appoint someone to fill her seat within 45 days after she vacates it, he said. Otherwise, the Clarke County Circuit Court can appoint someone.
The Personnel Committee decided to wait about two weeks before considering which applicants to interview.
“Maybe if we procrastinate a bit,” the coronavirus crisis will lessen and it will be easier to interview people, said committee member Bev McKay, the White Post District supervisor.
Whoever eventually is appointed will serve as a supervisor until Nov. 3, when a special election will be held to fill the Berryville District seat on a permanent basis.
