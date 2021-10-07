BERRYVILLE — Six people are being considered to fill the vacant Russell District seat on the Clarke County School Board.
Kenneth Coney, Leigh Carley, Kimberlee Stiles, Courtney Wiita, Camillia Dechent and Andrew MacDonald were privately interviewed after submitting applications for the seat. The county school division didn’t provide any information about the candidates.
During a 6 p.m. Monday public hearing, county residents can give the board their opinions on particular applicants and/or what characteristics the person eventually appointed should have.
The hearing will be held at the division’s headquarters at 317 W. Main St. in Berryville. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, attendees must wear face coverings in accordance with state law.
Because seating in the meeting room is limited, the hearing will be broadcast live on YouTube.
Under state law, the board must wait at least seven days after the hearing to make an appointment. The waiting period is intended to give board members enough time to carefully consider the applicants’ qualifications.
Plans are for the board to select the new Russell District member during its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Zara Ryan resigned from the district seat effective at the end of September to spend more time with her family.
Ryan held the seat since 2018, when the board appointed her to succeed Tom Parker, who resigned when he moved out of the district. Voters then elected Ryan to the seat the following year.
Her unexpired four-year term runs through the end of 2023.
Whoever is appointed to replace Ryan will serve until a November 2022 special election for the seat. Through its attorney, the board will submit a formal request to Clarke County Circuit Court for the election, said division Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
“The successful candidate (in the election) will then serve the final year of the Russell District term,” Bishop said.
Ryan’s successor will participate in their first board meeting in November.
Current board members are Buckmarsh District representative Monica Singh-Smith, who is chairwoman; Berryville District representative Katie Kerr-Hobert, who is vice chairwoman; White Post District representative Chip Schutte and Millwood District representative Jonathan Turkel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.