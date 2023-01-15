WINCHESTER — The owner of the Winchester Skating and Family Fun Center has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Edgar Lee Jackson, 67, of Winchester, was charged Friday with two felony counts of possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence. He is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
According to a media release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, multiple allegations of taking indecent liberties with minors were made against Jackson by several former female employees of the skating rink at 1629 Berryville Pike near Winchester. The women, all juveniles at the time of the alleged offenses, are now adults and asked the Sheriff's Office to investigate the situation.
More information on this developing story will appear Tuesday in The Winchester Star's print edition and on winchesterstar.com.
