The Skyline Indie Film Fest is going virtual this year, with 50 short films showing in a home theater near you.
The festival takes place over four days from Sept. 10-13, and viewers can access the films through the website skylineindiefilmfest.org.
Now in its eighth year, the festival, which in past years presented films in downtown Winchester businesses, is offering a version of its entertainment to stream at home.
Though drastically different from the format of past years, Festival Director Brian Patrick said he hopes this year’s format will allow for easier attendance and offer a broader reach.
“It’s a unique and different way to hold a film festival,” he said.
Welcoming out-of-town guests to Old Town Winchester was one of his favorite parts of the festival that will be absent this year, he said. The usual opening night mixer and Saturday night rap party/meet-and-greet also will be different.
“We will miss the physical interaction and physical venues,” he said.
But while disappointing not to hold this year’s festival in person, he said that offering the festival virtually allows for some options never done before.
In addition to the 50 films, viewers can watch a free Scripts Gone Wild reading of “The Princess Bride”, a free screenwriting seminar and a Q&A with screenwriting gurus Shannon Meehan and Mark Ward.
“You can’t just hand out scripts for people to enjoy,” Patrick said.
When given the chance for Meehan and Ward to talk about screenwriting, he said, “I jumped on that opportunity.”
The nonprofit organization Scripts Gone Wild normally partners on script readings for charity but during the pandemic has been offering free readings at 10:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. PST) each Wednesday at its website scriptsgonewild.com.
It’s “pretty funny, pretty unique,” Patrick said.
The reading of “The Princess Bride” will be on Wednesday of the festival.
Two types of passes this year will let attendees pick five short films for $10 or see all the films for $50.
The website offers film descriptions and search options among genres for viewers to choose from according to their tastes.
Individual tickets are also available for features and shorts. Purchase tickets at skylineindiefilmfest2020.eventive.org/welcome.
COVID-19 led to fewer submissions than normal, which Patrick attributed to less marketing. However, the festival still received 17 submissions from around Virginia and West Virginia, he said.
All films are eligible for the Skyline Fan Favorite Award, and viewers are asked to cast their ballot after each screening.
“We appreciate everyone’s support this year,” Patrick said. “We hope you’ll join us.”
