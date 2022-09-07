WINCHESTER — If the 10-year history of the Skyline Indie Film Fest (SKIFF) is ever made into a movie, it could be a story about the theme that ties all of this year’s featured independent films together: survival.
Being successful in the film industry is difficult for all involved. “Films get shelved all of the time due to funding, weather and difficulty finding talent. It’s hard to think of a job with more obstacles,” says SKIFF co-founder and board chairman Brian Patrick. Organizing a nonprofit festival around films is similar. Challenges mount. However, festival organizers are as enthusiastic about 2022’s festival as they were back in 2012 when it started in Winchester.
This year's Skyline Indie Film Festival, which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday, has done more than merely survive a decade. It has thrived and become a go-to four-day movie fest for cinephiles, casual movie buffs and independent filmmakers. That’s all thanks to consistent volunteerism by festival co-founders Brian Patrick and Christine Patrick, who own Winchester Book Gallery, along with the SKIFF board and support from the City of Winchester, Shenandoah University, local businesses, a fleet of film screeners and many others.
Patrick admits that surviving through COVID-19 was a challenge for the festival and sees this as a rebuilding year. But, what resulted from revamping things the past couple of years is an improved experience for film lovers who now have ample in-person and streaming opportunities. Tickets for the full festival cost $50. Individual screenings can be purchased for $5. Or viewers can purchase a $12 ticket that allows them to see five short films. Patrick says the festival strives to keep the ticket costs affordable to increase accessibility. Films are not rated, but trigger warnings are provided when applicable. All tickets, the festival schedule and movie descriptions are available on the festival website: skylineindiefilmfest.org.
Ticket holders can watch experimental films, narrative features, documentaries and short films that people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley might not see unless they travel to a big city. Ticket holders will enjoy content in-person at two venues in downtown Winchester — Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St. and The Espresso Bar & Café at 165 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall — and at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Kernstown Commons Boulevard. In addition, 90% of the content will be available for streaming during the festival.
The trials and tribulations depicted in the collection of 50-plus films being shown at this year's festival come in many forms — from horror films and sci-fi to documentaries. Want to know more about ultra-running? Take in Ken Kline’s film, “Delivering Hope,” about the challenges he faced while ultra-running for charity in Alaska. Curious about those Cabbage Patch Kids dolls from the 1980s that were the focus of more than one adult brawl? “Billion Dollar Babies: the True Story of Cabbage Patch Kids” will have you staring into your doll’s dusty eyes with a whole new understanding. Do you like music? Horror? History? There’s an independent movie at SKIFF for that.
However, what makes this festival truly special is that Skyline Indie Film Festival shirks the concept of a red velvet rope separating filmmakers from fans. Instead, it embraces the honesty and collaboration that feeds and is found through independent filmmaking, according to Patrick. Ticket holders can commune face-to-face with the filmmaker at a Friday night mix and mingle and during question-and-answer sessions following certain screenings.
A filmmaker who looks forward to interacting with fans is Ariel Baska. Her film is one of nine local pieces included in the upcoming festival. Baska’s short film, “Our First Priority,” is a story about a young woman’s experience with medical gaslighting and avenging angels. “My film has played from Berlin to Mumbai to London, but we actually shot it just across the parking lot from the Alamo Drafthouse Winchester, so it’s quite fitting that it would play here, at the location we all gathered around and that supported us so much. We all have endless gratitude and love for Steve Nerangis and the entire staff of the Alamo Drafthouse who welcomed us with open arms,” says Baska.
The opportunity to connect with an audience is an integral part of independent filmmaking. “Independent film festivals are vital to my mission as a filmmaker,” Baska explains. “I want to be able to engage in meaningful conversations about my film and the questions it raises. Putting a film up on a streaming platform in isolation can potentially get eyeballs, but there’s no dialogue. Spaces like Skyline are so important because film is much more valuable when people can navigate meaning together, discussing and expanding on ideas.”
Several non-local film directors will also be accessible to discuss their films and craft. Patrick gets a bit giddy discussing one of those. He looks forward to speaking with film firector Patrick Read Johnson and learning what went into his independent movie “5-22-77.” The film tells the story of a “Star Wars” super-fan’s struggles while growing up in rural Illinois, while hoping to become a filmmaker. Johnson has directed well known movies like “Angus” and “Spaced Invaders.”
Johnson will be one of several film directors the festival brings together. Patrick says planners will have special meals and meet-and-greets for the filmmakers and will take them on a much-anticipated trip to Dinosaur Land in White Post.
“We often get repeat filmmakers who were so charmed by the Old Town and well-received by the Festival goers and planners on their first visit. We've had filmmakers travel from South Carolina, New York, Colorado, California and even Germany,” says SKIFF board member Gina Daddario.
Patrick notes that seeds of collaboration between filmmakers have been planted at previous festivals and knows of joint projects that originated at Skyline Indie Film Fest.
The movies selected for viewing at this year's festival were carefully vetted by a team of volunteers who screened approximately 300 independent films, according to Patrick. He says at least two to three sets of eyeballs checked out each submission. Screeners are volunteers with varied interests. Some are students at Shenandoah University. “As a professor of Media and Communication and Film Production, I've been able to involve students in a film festival practicum where they screen, rate and evaluate movies throughout their spring semester,” Daddario notes.
Patrick feels the power of films and believes it is his mission to bring things that are unexpected to the community to help people with varied interests and hobbies connect on a micro level through the big screen. Discovering a great film and then fitting it to an audience who then connect with each other and with the filmmaker reveals the power of art, according to Patrick.
“The films that come from independent filmmakers are as unique as the filmmaker themselves. They are not beholden to a studio or big investors. Filmmakers use the equipment they have, be it an iPhone or a high-tech camera. The end product of the process amounts to their ‘Truth on film.’ If we were all better at representing ourselves, we could go farther,” Patrick says. “That’s why we have community and conversation. We learn so much from each other.”
Patrick is humble when he speaks about the work he has put into the festival over the years. When asked about the notion that he and other volunteers might be kindred spirits with independent film directors, who literally work behind the scenes to find and promote human connection, Patrick pauses. “Music makes me cry — often. Movies make me cry — often. Films combine oral storytelling and music to make a tight kernel. It’s an impressive way to make a statement that is impactful in many ways."
