WINCHESTER — The seventh annual Skyline Indie Film Fest takes place this weekend at various venues in downtown Winchester and Village of Orchard Ridge.
The festival aims to bring the best available in new, undistributed independent films from filmmakers from around the world. There will be dozens of Virginia premieres, several world premieres, two screenplay writing seminars (which are free to attend), receptions and mixers during the festival.
Presented by the Winchester Book Gallery, the festival kicks off with a welcome reception from 5 to 6:30 tonight at the bookstore, 7 N. Loudoun St. After reception, several films will be shown at various locations. The festival continues Friday night, all day Saturday and Sunday morning.
The festival received hundreds of film submission and then narrowed them down to 70 official film selections for 28 blocks of programming.
Tickets are $75 for a festival pass. One-day passes good for either Friday or Saturday only are $35. Individual tickets for each screening may also be purchased for $10 per ticket online or at the door. Purchase passes and see information on each film at www.skylineindiefilmfest.org.
