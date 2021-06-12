WINCHESTER — About 14 years ago, when Kate Colley was 4 years old, she was removed by local officials from an abusive situation.
At the time, she remembers receiving a bag that contained a stuffed animal, a blanket, a coloring book and a wooden block puzzle from the Winchester Department of Social Services.
Kate's mom, Kristie Colley, said it was about a 40-minute car ride from Winchester to drop off Kate at her home in the Front Royal area.
"So she's sitting in a stranger's car in with someone she doesn't know and a car she's never been in and she had [the bag]," Kristie Colley said.
Kate said that while she was lucky to have another home to go, that's not the case for some children.
She still has the blanket and stuffed animal she was given. Now 18, she will be graduating from Skyline High School in Front Royal on Sunday.
As Kate and Kristie Colley began planning how they wanted to celebrate this milestone, they knew they wanted to find a way to give back.
That's when Kate realized she wanted to help comfort children experiencing trauma by providing them with bags of special items to help them cope.
As of Thursday, Kate and Kristie have assembled about 150 bags as part of their initiative known as The My Bag Project. They didn't fill the bags on their own, though. Kristie found a lot of community support to help fund the project after she shared Kate's story on Facebook.
Each bag costs $10 to $20 and has different items for different age groups. There are different bags for boys and girls.
Each bag has a tooth brush, soap and a blanket. What varies is the type and size of the stuffed animal and the kind of drawing or coloring book. Smaller toys vary as well.
Last week, the mother and daughter began dropping off the bags to various police and social services departments in the area, as well as the nonprofit organization Winchester-Frederick Bright Futures.
"I couldn't stop smiling on Friday," Kate said. "Even after I went home back to Front Royal on Friday I was still just cheesing all day."
The My Bag Project has also helped her cope with what she went through as a small child.
Throughout the investigation, Kate had to sit in many different rooms talking to various people she didn't know. That same bag she was given helped comfort her during the process, she said.
Sometimes children removed from homes only leave with the clothes they are wearing, said Lt. Frank Myrtle, who was an investigator with Winchester Police Department looking into Kate's case.
Her case was the first time Myrtle was assigned to investigate a serious child abuse allegation. Myrtle was hired by the department in 2002.
He said he tried very hard to prosecute the case but was unable to do so.
In 2010, Myrtle and Kristie Colley reconnected when she saw him in a grocery store. He plans to attend Kate's graduation party.
"Being able to keep in touch with a victim is few and far between," Myrtle said. "It helps me do what I do and realize, 'Hey, this is why I signed up for this job.'"
Kate plans to get her associate degree from Lord Fairfax Community College and possibly work with victims of child abuse in the future.
"I don't know, I could see myself here," she said sitting in the Winchester Police Department.
To donate or find more information about The My Bag Project, email themybagproject@gmail.com or follow The My Bag Project on Facebook.
Another great story. Such a breath of fresh air from the stories we usually find in the Winchester Star.
