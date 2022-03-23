WINCHESTER — Legendary basketball player Julius “Dr. J” Erving will be Sports Marshal for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, festival President Tommy Price announced Wednesday afternoon.
“Julius Winfield Erving, internationally recognized as Dr. J, was the dominant basketball player of his era, and a true innovator who revolutionized the way the game was played,” Price said. “Widely heralded as one of the all-time greats, he is often considered to have been the catalyst for the [American Basketball Association]-[National Basketball Association] merger in 1976.”
Erving, 72, played professionally for 16 years, scoring 30,026 points in his combined ABA and NBA careers. He spent his first two years (1971-72 and '72-'73) in the ABA with the Virginia Squires when they were based in Norfolk. Erving played for the New York Nets of the ABA from 1973-76 and was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA on Oct. 20, 1976. Erving spent his entire 11-year NBA career with the 76ers, ending his career in 1986-1987.
Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall, Erving played forward and was known for his fast breaks, balletic leaps and slam dunks. He retired in 1987 as the third-highest scorer in professional basketball at the time, only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain. He led the 76ers to the NBA finals four times in seven years, including a 1983 championship win. He was voted the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 1981.
Erving was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993 and was named to the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team in 1996. In 1994, Sports Illustrated named him as one of the 40 most important athletes of all time. In 2017, GQ Magazine selected him as one of the 50 Greatest Living Athletes.
At the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Erving will speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at 8 a.m. April 30 in the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University. He also will ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m. April 30 in downtown Winchester.
Erving currently serves as founder and managing member of Erving Global Opportunity LLC. Price said Erving brings close to 40 years of experience as a Hall of Fame player, executive and entrepreneur.
Erving's business affiliations have generated close to $2.5 billion in revenues and brand value for his partners and clientele, according to a festival news release.
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center is sponsoring Erving's appearance.
This year's festival is set for April 22-May 1.
Tickets to festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
(1) comment
Folks are gonna love this legendary man being here.
BTW, great title to this piece!
