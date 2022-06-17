WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night unanimously recommended approval of a conditional-use permit for a slaughterhouse in the Back Creek District.
Applicant Justin Boyce wants to establish a slaughterhouse on 110.89 acres of rural farmland at 160 Flickertail Lane in Star Tannery. His property is located a half-mile north of Wardensville Grade (Route 608), immediately west of and bounded by Richard Lane (Route 790).
Boyce intends to have a 4,800-square-foot slaughterhouse to process up to 50 animals per week. The animals will be either raised on his farm or brought to the property by other farmers. Up to three employees will be involved in the slaughterhouse operations.
Solid waste disposal will be done off property and handled by a waste disposal business. A condition of the permit prohibits the on-site commercial sale of meat and poultry.
Commission member Betsy Brumback said she and fellow member Mollie Brannon took a tour of Boyce’s property and indicated the slaughterhouse would be “smack in the middle” of the 110 acres, which would make it unobtrusive to neighboring properties. Brannon said “definitely the closest house to the slaughterhouse is his house.”
Shawn Graber, who represents the Back Creek District on the Board of Supervisors, spoke as a citizen in favor of the permit application. He said Boyce already has a container for carcasses, which should address concerns about smells coming from the slaughterhouse.
“I’ve known Mr. Boyce to be very conscientious, very respectful of the neighbors’ thoughts,” Graber said.
Commission member Roger Thomas said the slaughterhouse is a “well-needed business.” Chairman John Jewell agreed, saying, “Anyone in this county knows we need a slaughterhouse.”
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on July 13.
In other business, the commission unanimously recommended approval for a conditional-use permit for a dog kennel at 409 Brill Road in Star Tannery — a 5.11 acre property. The permit says no more than six dogs not owned by the applicant are allowed on the property, and that all dogs must be confined indoors by 9 p.m. Applicant Christina Boyer, who lives on the property, said she owns 14 dogs.
The fact that the permit could allow up to 20 dogs on the property (Boyer’s own dogs, plus six owned by others) gave several commission members pause.
Graber — a neighbor of Boyer — spoke against the permit during a public hearing, citing concerns about noise. He said several people had also contacted him to complain about noise from Boyer’s property. Thomas noted that the county does not have restrictions on the number of dogs someone can have on their property and said it would be difficult to tell the difference between 14 dogs barking and 20 dogs barking. While he and others had concerns about the application, they weren’t sure they had a legal reason they could deny it.
“What is our role as planning commission? Is there any reason we have that we could sit here and say, ‘No, we should turn this down?’” Thomas said. “I’m struggling to try to find one. The only reason I can come up with is a emotional reason and OK, it’s gonna be noisy. But it’s already noisy. I don’t think it’s a good idea, but that’s being capricious and arbitrary.”
Also at the meeting, the commission unanimously:
Recommend approval of a CUP for SPBJJ LLC for the establishment of an indoor recreation business on 1.89 acres of M1 (Light Industrial) zoned property at 210 Fort Collier Road. The applicants intend to use 5,000 square feet of a 16,000-square-foot-building for a martial arts gym in the evenings and on weekends. Hours of operation will be 6 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Sunday, and no more than nine employees would be allowed. The Board of Supervisors will review the matter on July 13.
Supported an application by One Logistics Park to rezone 3.16 acres from Residential Planned Community District to Light Industrial District. The property is located approximately one mile east of I-81 on the south side of Millwood Pike (Route 50), east of Prince Frederick Drive (Route 781) and Coverstone Drive (Route 1538) and west of Arbor Court and Pendleton Drive. The rezoning is to make the land consistent with the adjacent 277-acre One Logistics Park. The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on July 13.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman John Jewell and commission members Jason Aikens, Elizabeth Kozel, Justin Kerns, William Orndoff, Roger Thomas, Robert Molden, Kay Dawson, Charles Markert, Betsy Brumback and Mollie Brannon. Paige Manuel and Charles Triplett were absent.
