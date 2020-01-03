WINCHESTER — A homeless man who police said was sleeping under a tractor-trailer died after being run over by the truck on Wednesday.
The apparent freak accident occurred in the rear parking lot of the Boost Mobile phone store at 820 Berryville Ave., around 9:20 p.m. Police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said on Thursday that the truck driver, who she didn’t identify because he hasn’t been charged, pulled a few feet forward and then realized he had run over something. Charges are not expected to be filed over the death.
Michael Kenneth Martin was in front of the rear tires of the trailer when he was run over and is believed to have been asleep. A black bag of Martin’s with clothes and other items was found nearby. The driver said the 2016 Freightliner had been parked in the lot for about 24 hours and he regularly parks it there when not working.
Behan said Martin smelled of alcohol and may have been under the influence of alcohol when he was run over. The 56-year-old Martin had multiple convictions in Frederick and Winchester general district courts for public swearing/intoxication.
Behan said Martin was conscious when he was found. He was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Behan said homeless people are occasionally seen in the area where Martin died, but police have not had complaints about them sleeping under vehicles.
Behan said she was unaware of anyone in Winchester ever being crushed to death after sleeping under a vehicle since she became an officer in 2001.
(1) comment
The truck driver didn’t do no pre-trip inspection if he did it he would have seen him under that wheel he didn’t do no PP up inspection and walk around a truck that
