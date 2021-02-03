MIDDLETOWN — The recent snowfall has resulted in some town residents complaining about streets not being cleared of snow in a timely fashion.
Town officials stressed during a virtual work session Monday night that snow removal within the town limits is the responsibility of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), not town crews.
Town Council member Carole Snyder Jones noted that town streets remained snow covered in the wake of a winter storm than began early Sunday.
“We are in 48 hours of snow and VDOT has not plowed our street,” she said.
Some residents took to social media to complain, aiming their criticism at the town.
“I just hate when they think it’s the town that’s not doing anything, that’s the only thing that bothers me,” said council member Shayla Rickard, who wondered if a message could be posed online making residents aware that clearing town streets of snow is VDOT's job.
Town Manager Becky Layman said removing snow from the town's streets is likely a lower priority than more heavily traveled roads.
But snow-plowing crews were spotted in town Monday night and Tuesday morning removing snow, Layman said on Tuesday afternoon.
Attending the virtual meeting were Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and council members Scott Fink, Shayla Rickard, Carole Snyder Jones, Carolyn Aliff, Stephanie Mitchell and Jeff Pennington.
I just want to shed some light on the possible reason why Middletown as well as other regions weren't plowed in a timely fashion. I was a VDOT plowing contractor for 24 years and like hundreds of other contractors thoughout the state, I decided to hang it up. I spent 20 years in NOVA and 4 in the Shenandoah valley. I actually plowed the Middletown area with my smaller trucks 3 seasons ago. The problem is not with the specific residencies per say but is with the Richmond headquarters. In my opinion VDOT believes that the contractor needs them more than more than they need us. (actually a VDOT spokesperson stated that in a snow meeting several years ago in NOVA !) Here is a few examples of why I believe VDOT is extremely short on equipment: We are required to carry very expensive insurance on our equipment, (up to 50% higher premiums than normal commercial insurance), The pay periods which use to only be 4 weeks have now stretched to 5-6 weeks ! This doesn't work for most folks because all of our venders accounts are due net 4 weeks. My smaller trucks took a $43 an hour cut if I would have signed up this season ! The management at both Stephens City and the Winchester yards are fantastic folks and do the best they can with the equipment that they have. I as well as hundreds of other contractors are fed up with being treated like the red headed step childs. Call or email Richmond with your concerns. YOUR VOICES NEED TO BE HEARD !
