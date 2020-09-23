BERRYVILLE — A small amount of antifreeze was recently found near Berryville's water intake point along the Shenandoah River but none apparently got into drinking water.
Utilities Director David Tyrrell estimated that "only an ounce or two" was observed near the intake's trap doors.
"It was just enough to see it," Tyrrell said. Crews immediately cleaned it up and "made sure it didn't go any further," he said.
No antifreeze was detected within the town's water treatment system or water storage tanks, Tyrrell said.
Treatment processes would have removed any antifreeze that got into the water supply, he added.
Still, the discovery was reported to authorities. While only a small amount was found, "it's something we take very seriously," Tyrrell said, because antifreeze is toxic when it's ingested.
Antifreeze, also known as engine coolant, stops a vehicle's radiator from overheating or freezing. According to the National Capital Poison Center's website, swallowing antifreeze damages the nervous system and kidneys within a few hours. The person could go into a coma. If he or she survives, permanent kidney and brain damage may result.
The finding comes as the area along the river around the intake point apparently is attracting trespassers.
Jay Corvallis, who identified himself as a retired civil engineer, recently told Berryville Town Council that he noticed human excrement about three feet from the intake.
Corvallis also reported his finding to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. He told the board that he visited the intake area as part of doing research on river flooding levels.
Tyrrell said he believes someone put the antifreeze there on purpose.
"Unless somebody pulled their vehicle up onto the intake structure and it was leaking antifreeze," he said. But that situation is highly unlikely, he added.
To his knowledge, authorities have not yet found a culprit.
