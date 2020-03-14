WINCHESTER — Local business owners are largely concerned about the effects of legislation approved by the Virginia General Assembly that would steadily increase the state’s minimum wage.
Senate Bill 7 was passed as the legislative session was nearing its closing and is likely to be signed by Gov. Ralph Northam. It will incrementally increase minimum wage across the state to $12 an hour by 2023, first going up from $7.25 to $9.50 in 2021 then to $11 in 2022 and finally $12 in 2023 with a study to be done on the feasibility of potentially raising the wage to $15 by 2025.
“It is without a doubt one of those situations where, if the bill is [signed], tough decisions will have to be made by employers. This is especially the case where small business owners are concerned,” said Joey Ricard, owner of One Stop Studio Shop in Strasburg. “We are talking about job loss here, which, in turn, means damaged and struggling communities and families.”
Speaking in favor of the bill, Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, said, “After more than a decade, the General Assembly passed legislation to raise the minimum wage gradually. This is a necessary step for working families struggling to make ends meet across the Commonwealth. It also includes a provision to study the minimum wage’s impact on employers and employees so we can best support both businesses and workers.”
The other side of the aisle disagrees.
“Our General Assembly is now seemingly dominated by legislators from Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax, and I don’t think they understand the economics of the Shenandoah Valley and other areas and the number of businesses providing entry level jobs to those entering the workforce who fall below the minimum wage they are looking for,” said state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham. “This is really going to hurt these businesses and those entering the workforce with little experience and little job skills. This could narrow it.”
An initial version of the bill wanted to increase the wage to $15 an hour, but that now will be examined during a joint review that will discuss establishing regional minimum wages. The review is said to include impacts on cost of living, workers and income inequality.
Eventually, the wage could be raised to $13.50 by 2025 and finally to $15 by 2026. Those increases will still need to be approved by lawmakers by July 1, 2024.
Del. David LaRock, R-Hamilton, said he believes the minimum wage isn’t intended to be a “living wage.”
“The minimum wage is intended for entry-level workers to ‘get a foot in the door,’ to gain experience and find out if the job is a good fit for them,” he said. “It was never designed to be a long-term ‘living wage’ on which to raise a family.”
With the wage increase, small businesses across the state will need to pay employees a rising wage while trying to maintain their own upkeep.
The Ricards’ shop in Strasburg is already family-owned and operated between just Joey and his wife, Doreen, but if they wanted to hire another employee, they feel they wouldn’t be able to under the new legislation.
“There’s no hope for businesses like ours,” Doreen said.
“This increase is not an attempt to compensate employees with a cost of living raise or to reflect current market or economic conditions. This does not even reflect a typical employee review raise,” Joey added. “The initial increase would give anyone working for minimum wage an increase of $2.25 per hour. It is ridiculous to think that business owners can simply pay the difference and move on, business as usual.”
Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal echoed that statement.
“When your local pizza place, car wash, or convenience store has to choose between paying this month’s rent or letting hardworking employees go,” he said, “policymakers have failed our small businesses.”
Ricard said the bill sounded “noble” but added that he thinks it will “wipe out small businesses who cannot function without a small crew, but who also cannot afford that small crew.”
DuVal said the Chamber “recognized the good intentions” of the bill but that it “urged the Legislature to consider the unintended consequences … that would have a very real negative economic impact on Virginia.”
During the General Assembly session, Obenshain said, more than one example of how raising the wage would affect both large and small businesses was given. One large retailer in the Valley, he explained, increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour, and the employees initially thought it was fantastic but then found their hours had gone down, making their hourly wage higher but their take-home pay lower.
Some businesses, too, could have to raise prices to afford paying the wages so they won’t lose any employees.
“Businesses are dealing with a finite number of dollars, and there is a national marketplace for many products and services and in some instances there are very little price flexibility,” Obenshain said. “It’ll put people out of business or raise prices of products, particularly in restaurants and other settings where you have young people getting their first job experience.”
The bill originally made exemptions for farm employees, but Del. Christopher Collins, R-Frederick, said amendments could change that.
“From my point of view, and that of small businesses, this additional cost to the bottom line will create huge cost increases particularly in the agriculture sector,” he said. “When farmers are struggling to stay afloat now, this could be devastating. I hope the governor makes that exemption for our farmers.”
While the future remains uncertain as to how small businesses will handle the change, some officials insist the battle is far from over.
“Employers will need to remain vigilant,” DuVal said. “There is more work to be done in order to ensure Virginia remains a top state for business in an ever increasingly competitive national landscape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.