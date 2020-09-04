The Appaloosa Music Festival of Front Royal is partnering with B Chord Brewing of Round Hill to put on a mini-festival for its annual Labor Day weekend event.
The Big Hooley at the B Chord Brewery will go on at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Two bands will perform each day on an outdoor stage before feature band Scythian, which founded Appaloosa Music Festival.
“We hope that people will make the effort to come out and get back to live music,” said Danylo “Dan” Fedoryka, who started the band with his brother, Alexander.
Scythian performs Celtic and folk-rock music with Dan Fedoryka on rhythm guitar, accordion and vocals; Alexander Fedoryka on fiddle, mandolin, bass and vocals; Ethan Dean on electric and upright bass and vocals; and Johnny Rees on drums.
Though he said about 95% of Scythian’s performances this year have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dan Fedoryka is looking forward to the mini-festival as a chance to get out and meet people.
“We’re very stoked to be getting out,” he said. “Also, just being around other people. You have to do it wisely, but we were made for community.”
Fedoryka said the partnership with B Chord happened after Appaloosa couldn’t get the permits it needed to hold a large outdoor event during the pandemic.
Events like this are capped at 1,000 people during Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan, but in the past, the festival has routinely attracted several thousand attendees. Last year’s festival hosted 8,500, he said.
Rather than cancel, the festival turned to B Chord, a 66-acre farm brewery in western Loudoun County, and set a cap of 500 people each day, so attendees can properly social distance and enjoy themselves.
Face masks or coverings will be required, and groups will be social-distanced 10 feet from other groups.
The brewery, which Fedoryka said has hosted other recent outdoor events, has been selling out on weekends. Since he expected the same could happen for The Big Hooley, he advised those interested to get their tickets ahead of time.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Children 12 and younger get in free.
Doors open at 11 a.m. Gates open at 2 p.m. Attendees can reserve a picnic table when purchasing tickets or bring lawn chairs. No pets are allowed.
The Scythian children’s show, “Cake for Dinner,” will perform from 3 to 3:45 p.m., and the bands go on at 4 p.m.
Honeyday, of Stephens City, an Americana band with three-part harmony, will perform both days at 4 p.m.
Irish country group 19th Street Band, out of Washington, D.C., performs at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Americana band Kentucky Avenue, out of D.C., performs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Scythian goes on at 7 p.m. both nights, playing for 90 minutes in addition to an encore set. Rees will perform on drums Saturday, and drummer “Animal” on Sunday.
Those who purchase tickets for both days will get a commemorative Big Hooley swag, the band’s website says at scythianmusic.com/home.
Though much smaller than its usual festival, the mini-fest will be a lot of fun, Fedoryka said.
“Come with your family,” he said. “There’s already a big family vibe with our fans.”
Purchase tickets at funnels.sunrizerdigital.com/bchordscythian.
B Chord Brewery is located at 34266 Williams Gap Road, Round Hill. For more information, call 571-474-9191 or visit bchordbrewing.com.
