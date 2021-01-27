WINCHESTER — Unsurprisingly, many weddings planned for 2020 didn't take place — or they took place on a much smaller scale due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
Morgan Beachler, who owns The Valley Bride in Winchester, was planning a large December wedding for a local couple, when Gov. Ralph Northam issued new mandated restrictions just two weeks before the wedding. They had to quickly pivot from a wedding of 120 guests to a much smaller affair of 25.
“After tears, venting, frustration with the situation, the family really did a great job regrouping,” she recalled. “They were able to find a smaller venue for a reception dinner for the wedding party and some family members. They plugged in speakers with Spotify and really had a great evening and the food was amazing.”
The ceremony was held in a church, where Beachler said they were able to space out attendees appropriately.
Couples who have rescheduled their weddings from 2020 and those who are recently engaged and looking to plan a wedding have quite a challenge in front of them. Under normal circumstances wedding planning is stressful— finding a venue; booking vendors like florists and photographers and musicians; keeping emotions in check and family members appeased — but throwing a still-ongoing pandemic and health safety concerns on top of it all can be a recipe for an exasperating situation.
While 2021 brings a lot of promise thanks to the distribution of vaccines, planning a large event like a wedding will still pose uncertainty to couples this year.
Julie Napear, a local photographer who specializes in weddings, started accepting bookings for weddings of 20 or fewer people in March when the pandemic hit. Both Napear and her husband are in a high-risk category for coronavirus, so she still is only booking small weddings for 2021.
“I think a lot of couples were holding out hope that things would be solved by now, so I think there are still a lot of large weddings being planned," she said. "Unfortunately, with vaccines rolling out slowly and virus levels as high as they are, there are going to be a lot of people who are disappointed again."
“However, I think the shift to smaller weddings had already begun and was accelerated by the pandemic — I wouldn't be surprised if we do see a lot of intimate weddings in the next several years, before the pendulum swings back.”
Kendra Tolley, event planner at The George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester, agrees that small weddings started to become a trend before the coronavirus.
The hotel has seen an increase in couples planning smaller weddings, as there are many benefits to hosting a small celebration.
“Couples can splurge more on themselves and their guests with more elaborate meals, top-shelf liquors, live entertainment and aesthetics,” Tolley said. “The events are less stressful and couples can spend more quality time with their family and friends.”
Besides being more budget-friendly, small wedding offers the couple much more flexibility, Napear said.
“Planning to get married at 4 p.m. but the weather that morning looks like rain at that time? Depending on your vendors/venue, you might be able to move things back a couple hours and still have your wedding outdoors, which is almost impossible when you have 100 guests set to arrive,” she offered.
Here are some tips offered by Tolley for planning a wedding in 2021:
(PUT IN BOX)
- Understand that the planning process will likely be fluid with adjustments needing to be made as COVID policies change. Plan for the best-case scenario, but also consider a backup plan.
- Consider using a videographer so you can share your day with family and friends who cannot attend.
- Utilize web and video conferencing options to meet with vendors and to communicate with guests about how they feel about attending, who they will sit with, and how the state guidelines may affect their attendance.
- Send invitations in phases — first to your core list, then more later if a larger group is allowed. Using websites can give you greater flexibility in sending invitations and communicating with guests. (This tip came from one of Tolley's wedding couples.)
- Be flexible and creative. If your event must be modified or reduced in size, think about the aspects of the event that are most important to you and try to keep those favorites in the smaller celebration.
Ultimately, the decision is up to you and your soon-to-be spouse. You may want to consider eloping and hosting a large celebration later or moving forward with plans for a larger wedding but understanding that things may change.
“I think the same rules apply to planning a small wedding as opposed to a large one — decide what is most important to you,” Napear said.
“Is it great pictures, great food, the scenery? Many vendors offer discounts Monday through Thursday, which is a lot easier to pull off with only a dozen people. For example, before COVID began, my minimum weekend package was for six hours, but I offered hourly options during the week when I was unlikely to book something larger. There's also less competition for venues and vendors who have limited availability in a day.”
No matter what your wedding ends up being like, at the end of the day it's ultimately about the love you have and your future together.
“Remember what it is all about — the two of you as a couple in love planning to share your lives. Even if you must make concessions for the event, it doesn’t change your love and commitment to each other,” Tolley said.
Brides who are shopping in her store seem to be optimistic for 2021, Beachler said.
“Brides are booking appointments, they are buying wedding gowns, they are moving forward with life and all the festivities that go along with living and weddings are happening,” she said. “Couples still want their friends and family to be there to witness a really special moment and celebrate that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.