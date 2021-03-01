WINCHESTER — Think it. Pitch it. Win it.
That was the goal of three entrepreneurs who pitched their ideas to investors during Pitch Night 2021 at InnoVault Coworking Banking Hall on the Loudoun Street Mall.
The event, held Friday night, was hosted by career coach Crystel Smith and Alex Skinner of InnoVault Coworking.
Kelly Botta won both the People’s Choice and Panel’s Choice awards.
Botta, a physician assistant, founded Winchester-based SmartyPants Medicine, with aims to address affordability and accessibility issues in primary care.
Botta opened her presentation by reminiscing about browsing for movies in a video store, which gave way to Netflix and other streaming services that offer video on-demand. She likened her business to being an on-demand primary care system.
“The health care system is ripe for change,” Botta said. “I do think I have found the solution for primary care.”
Botta said her model is a “totally new, disruptive type of model” that gives patients direct access to their provider. It’s billed as convenient, affordable, personalized and operates under a membership model.
“Access basically means when you want to be seen or need to be seen for health care you can be,” she said. “The data actually shows that you have better health care outcomes and an overall lower cost to the system when you have better access.”
Botta said people don’t use their homeowners insurance to change light bulbs or their car insurance to change their oil. So why do people use their health insurance for routine, low-cost, primary health care, she asked.
Currently, Botta makes house calls to serve her clientele. If her business grows enough to need a bricks-and-mortar location, she plans to continue house calls while supporting a physical location.
Insurance isn’t required, but she recommends clients have some type of insurance for “catastrophic events” and other major medical needs.
Botta attended Shenandoah University in the Physician Assistant program, earning her master’s of science in PA Studies before starting SmartyPants Medicine about four months ago.
For her wins, Botta received one month of free coaching from Smith, a three-month membership at InnoVault and a copy of Smith’s new book for the People’s Choice award, as well as another free month of coaching, a yearlong membership at InnoVault and a $1,000 prize for the Panel’s Choice award.
Other pitch presenters included Dustyn Vallies, of Harrisonburg-based Local Food Network, and Dr. Paulius Mui of Table Rounds.
Local Food Network is a business that crowdsources delivery of farm-fresh foods to wholesale purchasers.
The idea is to create a network of growers who are already traveling on their own to work together to maximize transportation of their goods.
Table Rounds is an educational medical card game that is meant to help bridge the gap between what medical students endure during medical school and what they apply in the real world of their practice.
All three entrepreneurs worked with Skinner on perfecting their pitches prior to the event.
The idea for Pitch Night was something that Smith had been thinking about for years. She credited Skinner for giving her the push she needed to make it happen.
“This moment was a dream of mine. It all started with an idea,” Smith said. “Typically, we don’t believe in ourselves or we don’t surround ourselves with others that believe in us… Pitchers, I encourage you to believe in yourself.”
Another Pitch Night is scheduled for May 28.
