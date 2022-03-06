The Shenandoah University women’s basketball team didn’t make history in its game on Friday, but that didn’t take away from a history-making season.
The Hornets came into Friday’s NCAA Division III Tournament first round game with Southern Virginia with a legitimate shot at winning their first-ever NCAA Tournament game after coming in with an 0-3 record in those contests.
SU had six seniors on this year’s team who experienced the school’s last NCAA Tournament game, a 2019 defeat at host school DeSales. This year’s team came in with a school-record 22 wins, had captured 18 of its last 19 games, and would play Southern Virginia University on a neutral site at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky.
However, the Hornets never led in a 67-48 loss to the Knights.
SU (22-6) — which led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in field goal percentage this year (42.5 percent) — had its third-worst shooting performance of the season, making 20 of 60 shots (33.3).
The Hornets actually won the two games in which it shot worse, including its victory over Randolph-Macon in the ODAC championship game. But SU had not given up 60 points in its last 19 games, and Friday’s loss dropped the Hornets to 2-4 in games in which it gave up 60 points or more this season.
SU head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft prepared her team for Southern Virginia’s size, but it proved to be tough to handle. The Knights have four starters 5 feet, 10 inches or taller, including three between 6-0 and 6-3, and they finished with a 45-37 rebounding edge.
“I think the biggest thing I felt like we didn’t do was make shots, and you can argue the influence of their length had something to do with that,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “But I honestly just didn’t think we played great in terms of putting the ball in the hoop.”
The Knights didn’t have an extraordinary shooting performance (39.7 percent on 27-of-68 shooting), but they were more effective than they usually are from 3-point range. SVU shoots 30.2 percent from 3-point range and makes fewer than five 3-pointers a game, but against the Hornets the Knights made 8 of 17 (47.1 percent).
The Knights’ Emma Camden did the most damage, knocking down 3 of 6 en route to a game-high 16 points, nearly double her scoring average of 8.5 ppg coming into Friday. Smeltzer-Kraft said SU’s focus was to limit the scoring of Katie Garrish and Savanna Christensen, whose 24 combined points Friday were about seven less than they normally average.
“You can’t give up that many made 3’s and expect to have it be close, especially when you’re not making shots,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “Their other kids [outside of Garrish and Christensen] went off. That’s the mark of a good team. Different kids were able to stand up and step up in big moments, and Southern Virginia was able to do that.”
SU is a good team as well, one that has improved its regular-season win total in every full season since it went 6-21 in 2016-17 (the Hornets went 4-7 in the condensed 2021 pandemic season).
“I’m just so proud of this group and what we’ve been able to accomplish together,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “I honestly still can’t believe we’ve won 22 games. That is amazing. When I think about how far we’ve come [from 2016-17], it’s very humbling.”
SU seniors Sierra St. Cyr, Ragan Johnson, Olivia Weinel, Diandra Mundle, Brooke Riley and Sarah Sondrol helped the Hornets go 58-37 over the last four years and is the only class to win two conference titles in their careers. This year, St. Cyr earned ODAC Defensive Player of the Year, ODAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors and was named Third Team All-ODAC, and Weinel was named First Team All-ODAC.
“We talk a lot about being standard-setters, and these six women have elevated the standards of our program both on and off the basketball court,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “Their leadership, their composure, their everything has just been tremendous. I’m happy for them that they go out on top and continued to do things that have never been done.”
The Hornets will still have plenty of talent in the cupboard. Freshman Terese Green (28 starts), sophomore Madisen Kimble (19 starts) and freshman Gabby Krystofiak (10 starts) highlight a group of five returning players who averaged at least 11 minutes per game this season.
“Now it’s time for the younger kids to step up, and it’s their time to shine,” Smeltzer-Kraft said. “Right now we’ve got a big recruiting class of six kids, and that class is not absolutely done yet, so we can bring in a couple more.
“Every year we bring in a recruiting class, we talk about being the best ever over a four-year haul. That is absolutely true of this 2022 class, and hopefully the 2026 kids will think the same way. If they have that attitude, the sky is the limit.”
