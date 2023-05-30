After missing the Valley Baseball League playoffs for the first time since 2015 last year, fourth-season Winchester Royals manager Mike Smith is optimistic for what fans will see in 2023.
The Royals — who had the worst record in the VBL last year at 14-27 — open their season at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Bridgeforth Stadium against the expansion Culpeper Cavaliers. With the VBL now at 12 teams, the schedule has been expanded to 44 games, with every team playing each other four times. Winchester's regular-season finale is July 23.
"With the [junior college] mix with these kids, and the Division I kids, the NAIA kids, they all were at the top of their lineups," said Smith in a phone interview on Sunday. "They were everyday guys. So I think the experience alone is going to help us more this year than it did year. We had a lot guys [last year] that didn't see the playing time they hoped they were going to get [with their college teams]."
Though Smith is banking on some people who played a lot this year to carry the team, fans of local teams would probably love to see two players who haven't played in an official college game since March make an impact.
The Royals could feature five players with local connections. One of them, Millbrook graduate and Florence-Darlington Tech rising junior outfielder Logan "Yogie" Hartigan, only played in two games this year and is currently on the Royals' inactive list. Smith said Hartigan — who transferred to Florence-Darlington Tech from George Mason after his freshman year and last played on March 1 — had surgery and might not be able to play at all this summer.
"We'll hold him on the inactive roster for now and kind of see how his progress is," Smith said.
Fellow Millbrook graduate and rising sophomore Jerod Jenkins has not pitched for NCAA Division I Dallas Baptist University since March 18. He recorded a 1.80 ERA, eight strikeouts and six walks in five innings over four games this season. It's not easy to find playing time with Dallas Baptist — the nationally ranked Patriots are one of just five teams to make the NCAA Tournament each of the last nine years — and Smith said Jenkins is fine.
"He'll get some good innings this summer, sure," said Smith of Jenkins, who pitched 2.2 innings and allowed an unearned run and struck out four batters in one appearance for Winchester last year.
The Royals will also feature two players who know their way around Bridgeforth. Shenandoah University senior right-handed pitcher and James Wood graduate Jacob Bell is coming off a season in which he had a 2.23 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 88.2 innings, striking out 71 batters and posting an 8-1 record. Hornets catcher Brody Pickette, who will be a junior next year, was recently given a temporary contract. He played in all five games to help the Hornets win the Winchester Regional with a 4-1 record, hitting .363 (4 for 11) with one home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs. He played in 32 of SU's 52 games overall.
"We're going to rest him early, maybe give him 10 to 14 days off, just let him rest, then we'll throw him back in there," said Smith of Bell, who pitched 28.2 innings for SU in 2022.
Millbrook graduate Chandler Ballenger will be an infielder for the Royals. A senior at NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus, Ballenger hit a team-high .373, had a team-best .554 slugging percentage, and had six home runs, 27 RBIs and a .426 on-base percentage. Ballenger can also pitch if needed, logging 43.2 innings for the Battlers this spring.
Winchester has three other players with past Royals experience.
Sophomore infielder Ryan Flores hit .247 with 18 RBIs and 17 runs in 33 games while playing second base and third base for San Jacinto College this spring. He played well defensively and hit .235 in six games for Winchester last year.
Mount St. Mary's senior outfielder/infielder Tristan McAlister played for the Royals two years ago (two runs and two walks in one game before leaving with a medical issue) and hit .333 with 31 runs, 16 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 34 games for the Mountaineers this year.
Senior lefty pitcher Garrett Gainey also last played for the Royals in 2021, recording 25 strikeouts against 10 walks in 15.1 innings that summer. He struck out 44 batters and walked 18 in 47 innings for Liberty this year.
"Everybody knows Garrett and the enthusiasm he brings to a team," Smith said.
Smith said this year's Royals lineup will be led by catcher Nicholas Badillo of Winthop (.360 with 17 RBIs in 26 games as a freshman); senior infielder Chris Schoeller of St. Thomas University of Miami (.344, nine home runs, 47 RBIs in 49 games); sophomore outfielder Josh Hogue of Sante Fe College (.412, seven home runs, 41 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, .481 OBP, .608 slugging in 50 games); and junior outfielder Camden Jackson of North Carolina A&T (.309, 23 runs, 22 RBIs in 37 games).
"We've got some guys who have put up good numbers," Smith said. "Up and down, I like this lineup. I like what they bring to the table."
The pitching staff features two players from Rider University in sophomore right-handers Chris Pontone and Clayton Poliey, who will be competing in the NCAA Division I Tournament with the Broncos at the outset of the VBL season. Poliey has pitched 41.2 innings in relief. In 21 games, he has a 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 41 strikeouts. He was named to the All-Rookie Team for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Other pitchers Smith will look to are Shepherd University senior lefty Trevor Sharp (a Musselman, W.Va., graduate), who struck out 62 batters in 57.1 innings and threw a no-hitter this year; and Alabama State senior lefty Adiel Melendez (27 strikeouts and eight walks in 22.1 innings), who returned from an injury in the middle of the season.
Smith said just about all of the 16 pitchers on the roster are done pitching for their college teams.
"Innings-wise, we should be fine," Smith said. "Last year, I had an issue with some guys who had to leave due to innings limits all of a sudden, injuries that hurt us. But so far, these guys seem to be healthy and ready to go."
