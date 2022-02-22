Clarence Smith — Sherando's head softball coach since 2012 — has resigned in the midst of his 17th year working with the Warriors softball program.
Smith has taken a job with Winchester Public Schools as a diversity recruitment specialist, a newly created position. In a phone interview on Monday, the 1997 Handley graduate said the purpose of taking the job is so he can take a step toward getting an administrative position in the future. Smith would not have had time to coach softball because of the responsibilities that come with the WPS job.
Monday was the first day of practice for spring sports. Instead of preparing Sherando's players for their first full season since 2019, Smith spent Monday visiting practice and explaining his situation to his former players, who are now under the leadership of new head coach Mark Conner.
Smith — who is a history teacher at Sherando — will start his new duties on March 7.
"I'll have to be getting into colleges and talking to them about trying to recruit teachers to the area," Smith said. "With May graduation right around the corner, this is something that [WPS] wanted to get me involved with as soon as possible."
Sherando has its first scrimmage on March 10 and opens its regular season on March 18 at home with Loudoun County.
"The timing was really bad as far as softball was concerned," said Smith, who accepted the WPS job on Feb. 10 but was out of town last week. 'It's one of those situations where this really was the best move for me and my family in the long term.
"The new coaching staff allowed me to address the team, and apologize to them, and wish them good luck. Obviously, I wouldn't have picked a week before the season began to get this new job."
Smith's lengthy history with Sherando's softball team made his decision difficult. He was a JV coach for four years and a varsity assistant for two for the Warriors prior to taking over for the 2012 season.
In the nine years he got to lead the team as varsity head coach (the 2020 season did not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic), Smith guided the Warriors to a 106-79 record. His most successful season came in 2015, when he was named The Winchester Star Coach of the Year after leading Sherando to a 17-6 record and a regional tournament berth.
"I've fallen in love with coaching softball," Smith said. "It's something that's just become part of me. The spring just means so much more to me. It's the beginning of warm weather, and smelling the dirt and the grass, and getting involved with these kids who work so hard to do some of the things they try to do to be successful. I'm going to be missing that tremendously.
"I'm excited about the new position and I think it's going to fulfill a lot of these things that I will be missing from the classroom and from coaching. But in the interim, it's bittersweet."
With seven seasons of 11 wins or more and just one losing season, Smith had a lot of success over the years with the Warriors. But it's not the numbers on the scoreboard that Smith will remember most from his time with Sherando.
"It's the relationships off the field," Smith said. "I still maintain relationships with 60 to 70 percent of the girls who have ever played for me on the varsity level. I've been able to watch them over the past 17 years grow into mothers and get into coaching themselves.
"That's the part that is really fulfilling as a high school coach. And that's the part I'm going to miss, is those relationships."
The 52-year-old Conner is the father of one of Smith's former players Blake, who is a sophomore first baseman/outfielder at NCAA Division II Shepherd University. Conner has 14 years of experience coaching fastpitch travel softball with the Shenandoah Mavericks and Front Royal Fire and baseball in the Frederick County National Little League.
Conner's assistant is Tom Chunta, the father of senior Emma, a second baseman last year whose sixth inning grand slam lifted the Warriors to an 8-6 Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinal win over Millbrook. Sherando also has a new JV coaching staff, with former Warrior Lexi Schlag (class of 2016) serving as head coach and David Hartbarger serving as an assistant.
Smith said's he's pleased by the hires. Conner will take over a team that went 7-7 and ended the condensed 2021 season in the district semifinals.
"The administration at Sherando had about a week to try and find a replacement," Smith said. "The fact that they were able to tap into two dads and keep it all in the family really means a lot to me. It's nice to know that the next group that's going to be taking the mantle will be building on the things that were successful while I was there and heading in new directions to make things even better now that I'm gone."
