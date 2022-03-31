WINCHESTER — Two men suffered stab wounds that were not life-threatening during a fight involving several people in the 600 block of Smithfield Avenue on Wednesday.
Police responded at 9:53 p.m. for a report of several people fighting, but the combatants fled by the time officers arrived, according to an email from Winchester Police Department spokesman Lt. Frank J. Myrtle. Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Brenda Court where they found a 21-year-old man with wounds to the upper torso. He was treated at Winchester Medical Center. Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to WMC for a 23-year-old man with wounds on his left arm.
Myrtle said the motive for the fight and exactly how many people were involved is under investigation, but the wounded men know their assailants.
Anyone with information on the stabbings is asked to contact Detective Jesse H. Thurman at 540-662-4131.
