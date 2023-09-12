Nearly 50 smoke detectors were installed in dwellings at Sandy's Mobile Home Community in Frederick County last week following two major fires in the trailer park this summer, according to a county news release.
The fires, which occurred on July 21 and Sept. 2, were both caused by overloaded electrical systems. The latter claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman.
The mobile home where the fatal fire occurred did not have working smoke detectors.
On Sept. 6, local fire officials canvassed the community's 126 lots to provide smoke detectors to homes that didn't have any or that lacked adequate protection.
As a result, 49 smoke detectors were installed, nine batteries were replaced in existing smoke detectors and one resident purchased smoke detectors that fire officials installed, the release states.
If no one was at home, an information packet was left on the door to contact the Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office if smoke detectors are needed at the residence.
Educational materials also were distributed to residents outlining mobile home fire safety and electrical safety procedures. The packets are available in Sandy's main office for those who did not receive them.
The July 21 fire damaged three mobile homes, rendering two uninhabitable. The Sept. 2 fire destroyed the mobile home where the fire originated and damaged two others.
More than 20 career and volunteer personnel from Frederick County Fire and Rescue, the Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office, Stephens City Fire and Rescue Department, Middletown Fire and Rescue Department and Millwood Station Fire and Rescue Department participated in the canvas.
If you or someone you know needs a smoke detector, contact the Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office at 540-665-6350.
