Haze gathered over the Winchester area Thursday morning due to smoke from Canadian wildfires moving south, prompting widespread air quality alerts.
The smoke began to appear in the region Tuesday and continued to worsen. Updates from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures and reports air quality, showed Winchester in Code Red (unhealthy) for most of Thursday, even rising to Code Purple (very unhealthy) around noon before dropping to Code Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) in the late afternoon.
The AQI was Code Purple for the Winchester area at 11:45 a.m. By 4 p.m., it had dropped to Code Orange.
“We started to get hints of it Monday and Tuesday,” Cody Ledbetter, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sterling, said about the smoke. “It’s definitely gotten worse. There’s a plume of smoke that came down yesterday (Wednesday) and hit New York City and has made its way south to us.”
It’s unclear when the smoke is going to move out of the region, but meteorologists have said it could linger through today and Saturday.
“Winds are expected to shift out of the south Sunday and that should help give us some relief,” Ledbetter said.
The smoke is coming from wildfires in Canada, pushed south by northerly winds, shrouding cities like New York and Washington, D.C., in an eerie amber haze and bringing historically poor air quality to some places.
The smoky air triggered some local cancellations. The Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, for instance, made changes to its programming schedule and canceled outdoor events due to increased concern over air quality.
Donna Leaver and Chuck Smith were vacationing in the Winchester area from Delaware, Ohio, on Thursday and said the smoky haze obscured their view of the mountains that surround the city.
“Driving over here today, you really couldn’t see the mountains. You could see a shadow of the mountains and that was all. If it rains tomorrow, that will be a good thing. It will knock some of this smoke and dust and haze, and whatever it is, out,” Smith said.
Carolyn Judd, also visiting Winchester, recalled first noticing the air pollution from the Canadian wildfires at her home in Frederick, Maryland, Tuesday night.
“I awakened and I thought, ‘Did I leave something cooking in the kitchen?’ I didn’t know what it was, but it was the odor from the fires in Canada,” Judd said. “And the next morning, I walked over to my son’s house and it was hazy.”
Residents can check the air quality in their area at: https://www.airnow.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.