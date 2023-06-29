Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted into the Winchester area on Wednesday, lowering the air quality for residents as a thick haze marked the skyline.
The smoke has blanketed parts of the Midwest and East Coast, prompting widespread alerts about poor air quality.
Updates from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures and reports air quality, showed Winchester in a Code Orange (“unhealthy for sensitive groups”) status in the morning before turning Code Red (“unhealthy”) by midday — and the forecasts show Winchester continuing to be in Code Red today.
“AIR QUALITY HEALTH ALERT: Due to wildfire smoke from Canada, the Winchester area is under an Air Quality Health Alert for the remainder of the day. Reduce or reschedule outdoor activities if possible,” the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) posted to its Facebook page around 1:30 p.m.
Residents of Winchester and the Northern Shenandoah Valley experienced unhealthy air quality conditions earlier this month when smoke from the Canadian wildfires engulfed much of the Mid-Atlantic region. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, Axios recently reported.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service Center in Sterling said southwesterly winds could bring the region some relief today.
Meteorologist Connor Belak said smoke concentrations would likely be the highest Wednesday evening, with today’s winds “expected to turn slightly southwesterly, so that will bring a new air mass and there won’t be smoke moving in.”
