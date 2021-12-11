WINCHESTER — A faulty wood shop dust collector caused a small, but smoky fire that led to the evacuation of Millbrook High School around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
None of the approximately 1,530 students and roughly 150 staff who were evacuated to the nearby football stadium were seriously injured, according to Frederick County Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak. However, one adult was treated at the scene and declined to be hospitalized.
As smoke began to billow into two classrooms by the wood shop and filled nearby air conditioning ducts, Majchrzak said fire alarms sounded. Staff and a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy initially fought the fire until firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished at 3:30 p.m. The fire caused about $250,000 in damage to the 253,843-square-foot school which opened in 2003.
Firefighters climbed 105-foot ladders on fire trucks in the front and rear of the school to check ducts on the roof for fire, but found none.
"It made an impressive plume of smoke, but it actually did not extend into the roof line," Majchrzak said. "It took some time to track that down to ensure that wasn't the case."
Majchrazak said firefighters extinguishing a dumpster fire that threatened to spread to a nearby home at 576 Greenwood Road were the first to respond. County firefighters were assisted by their Clarke County and Winchester colleagues.
Majchrzak said firefighters and school officials did a good job of providing a safe and quick evacuation. Students, who didn't return to school, were dismissed about 2:10 p.m. Crews departed the scene at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.