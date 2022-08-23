2022 08 19 STAR Smooch-a-Moo.jpg

Darren “Fly” Lambert prepares to kiss a cow Friday night at the Clarke County Fair having “won” the second-ever Smooch-a-Moo contest. Jingles, a Brown Swiss, is held by Debbie Hardesty of Harvue Farms. People donated $1,221 throughout week to see the Clarke County High School varsity softball coach apply lipstick and kiss a cow in front of the livestock auction crowd. Three other Smooch-a-Moo contestants — CCHS varsity cheer coach Melissa Astin, Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Curtis and Boyce Elementary School secretary Robyn Pickett – collectively raised another $1,409 for the Clarke County 4-H Volunteer Leaders’ Association, which hosts the fundraising event. 

 Provided by Clarke County

