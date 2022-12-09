At first, at least to the uninitiated, the sight of a Schleicher ASK 21 glider aircraft coming in for a landing at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport can be a bit jarring. Unlike a traditional aircraft, this one is completely silent.
It has no engine or motor. It’s much smaller than a normal airplane, and its wings are longer and thinner.
As the pilot brings the tadpole-shaped plane around in a tight clockwise bank-and-turn, as to approach the runway from the east, the wings of the airplane wobble, first to the right, then the left, as an errant breeze blows through the valley.
The aircraft is moving faster than one would guess a plane with no engine could go, and as it closes to within feet of the runway, it’s traveling nearly 50 mph.
Suddenly two orange blocks spring from each wing, killing the lift and the plane hits the runway. It’s not a graceful landing, the plane tips over onto one wing and spins around, coming to a stop facing perpendicular to the runway.
The spectacle is called soaring, or gliding, and the Skyline Soaring Club has been practicing this peculiar discipline of flight here since 1999.
“Gliding is the best-kept secret in aviation, there’s only about 12,000 glider pilots in the United States,” said Jim Kellett, one of the club’s founders and a current flight-instructor.
Every weekend, weather permitting, aviation enthusiasts come from all over the region to take advantage of the area’s near-perfect conditions for gliding.
The steep sides of the Appalachian mountains provide stunningly powerful air currents, allowing the gliders to reach heights of over 6,000 feet on a good day. The club record for altitude in this area is 16,000 feet.
“The most common type [of air current] we have out here is called thermals, every time you see a puffy white cloud, there’s a bubble of warm air that has been heated by the ground and has risen until it gets cool enough for the dew point to form a cloud,” Kellett said.
Riding the thermals as well as other air currents that are formed by wind hitting the sides of the mountains is what gliding is all about. While most of the club’s flights are short training flights of just a few minutes, glider pilots have been known to travel hundreds of miles using nothing but the wind.
To get off the ground though, the glider must be towed by another aircraft. Although it looks like a tractor with wings, the Piper Pawnee that belongs to the club is more than capable of getting the aircraft off the ground. The former crop duster is also flown by club members and is one of two tow planes the club owns.
The club was started in 1991 by a group of glider pilots who decided it made more sense to pool their resources. The organization moved to Front Royal in 1999. Now the Skyline Soaring Club not only provides current glider pilots with the infrastructure necessary to get these birds off the ground, but now also includes a training program, ensuring that the art of gliding will be preserved for generations to come.
The Skyline Soaring Education Foundation also provides a club scholarship to aid recipients in high school and college in attending glider school.
According to Kellett, someone as young as 14 years old can fly solo in a glider, provided of course they have passed their tests and check rides.
Many of the club’s members are current or retired airline pilots. Kellett said that many commercial pilots turn to gliding to improve their skills and return to a more traditional style of piloting.
“In gliding you’re actually flying, you’re doing stick and rudder flying, your knowledge of the weather becomes much more keen,” Kellett said.
The club completes about 1,500-1,600 glider flights, called sorties, annually. Most of these are shorter training flights, allowing club members several opportunities to practice both take-off and landings.
The club currently has a long wait list for new members, but the club can be found at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport most weekends. The Skyline Soaring Club is one of about 140 clubs nationwide.
The club’s parent organization, the Soaring Society of America, has more details and information for those looking to soar for their first time.
