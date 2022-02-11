WINCHESTER — Those venturing out Sunday morning may see a white blanket covering the ground.
At the least, they'll feel a bitter chill in the air again.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 60% chance of snow for Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. Snow is predicted to start falling late tonight and continue until around sunrise on Sunday.
Accumulation is expected to be less than an inch. However, with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 20s, any moisture on surfaces could become a little slick.
A cold front passing across the region today, coupled with moisture and a disturbance in the atmosphere, will bring the snow.
Precipitation could begin as rain. But "as cold air pushes south and east, we will see a changeover to snow through the night into Sunday morning," meteorologist Cody Ledbetter wrote on the website of the weather service's regional office in Sterling.
Following a prolonged cold spell, daytime temperatures climbed into the 50s on Thursday and 60s on Friday, readings taken at Winchester Regional Airport showed.
"Accumulations, especially early on, are going to be tricky" to forecast with the ground having warmed, Ledbetter wrote. "For just a light (snowfall) event, it may be difficult to overcome the very warm ground temperatures" to achieve a coating.
Higher snowfall totals are possible to the south around Central Virginia, the weather service reported.
Say goodbye to the warm temperatures for a while.
The daytime high is expected to drop from the lower 50s today to the mid-30s on Sunday. A high of 31 — a single degree below the freezing point — is forecast for Monday.
Overnight lows in the upper teens and lower 20s are anticipated.
Some warmth is expected to return at midweek, when high temperatures in the 50s are forecast again.
The next bout of precipitation is anticipated on Thursday. It will be rain, and perhaps a lot. The weather service says there's a potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
