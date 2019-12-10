WINCHESTER — The Winchester area will likely receive snow late tonight and get freezing rain on Friday, says National Weather Service meteorologist Luis Rosa.
It will rain most of today, with showers beginning around 10 a.m. and temperatures reaching a high of 55 degrees in the afternoon, Rosa said on Monday. Temperatures will dip into the low 30s overnight.
According to Rosa, it’s “pretty definite” snow will start falling late tonight and continue until early Wednesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.
On Wednesday, the temperature will rise to 40 degrees before dipping to 21 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high temperature will only reach the low 30s before dropping to 22 degrees overnight.
Friday’s forecast calls for a 75% chance of a “wintry mix” or freezing rain. The frozen precipitation will turn into rain on Saturday, when the high temperature is expected to reach about 50 degrees.
“Make sure you stay alert to the weather forecast,” Rosa advised. “Make sure you pay attention to the roads.”
