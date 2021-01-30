WINCHESTER — The National Weather Service is predicting at least 5 inches of snow to fall across the region this weekend.
But don’t be surprised to see more.
Winchester, Frederick County, Clarke County and surrounding areas are under a winter storm watch from 1 a.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Monday. But frozen precipitation could linger into Monday night.
Snow could be heavy at times, making it hard to travel, according to the weather service’s website.
“Expect snow-covered roads for the entire area” on Sunday, said Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Sterling. How treacherous they become will depend on how well highway crews are able to plow them, he said.
As of Friday afternoon, the official forecast was for snow to start falling during the early morning hours on Sunday and continue throughout the day, possibly mixing with sleet and freezing rain after 4 p.m.
Some computer forecast models show a potential for 12-18 inches of snow in the Winchester area, Ledbetter said. Yet 4-7 inches is the more likely scenario, he said.
Daytime temperatures on Sunday are expected to remain below the freezing point of 32 degrees, with an overnight low temperature of 26 degrees. However, wind gusts as high as 20-23 mph could produce wind chills as low as 16 degrees. The wind chill is how the cold feels to exposed skin.
Snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 7 a.m., is possible throughout Monday, with temperatures ranging from 28-32 degrees, the forecast showed.
A lull in the snowfall is likely from Sunday night into Monday, with some light sleet or freezing rain falling during the period, Ledbetter said.
As for icing potential, he said, “there’s probably going to be a little bit of a glaze” on surfaces and any snow that accumulates.
The precipitation will be from a low pressure system making its way toward the Ohio Valley that will eventually will trek across the region. That system is expected to combine with another low pressure system to develop off the coast between Maryland and North Carolina.
Ledbetter said predicting the storm’s effects has been tricky.
“The models have been pretty consistent with the front end of the system,” he said. “It’s the back part” that is uncertain.
Snowfall totals by the end of the storm Monday night will largely depend on exactly how far offshore the coastal low develops, its path and where heavier precipitation bands form behind it, Ledbetter said.
“These East Coast lows are always somewhat difficult” to determine the effects of, he added.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to start warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Tuesday. But don’t put away the snow boots and shovels immediately then. More snow is possible Thursday night, the forecast showed.
It’s too early to determine any effects of that system, Ledbetter said.
