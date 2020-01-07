WINCHESTER — The Winchester area could get about an inch of snow today.
Snow is expected to start falling late this morning and end during the afternoon commute, says National Weather Service meteorologist Howard Silverman. The accumulation could range from a dusting to about two inches, but an inch is the most likely scenario.
“Temperatures are, for the most part, going to be just barely cold enough to support snow,” Silverman said, explaining that a compact storm system will move across Virginia and Maryland over the course of the day. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-20s before reaching a high in the mid-30s.
Wednesday will be “cold and breezy,” he said, with a high of 40 degrees, but 15 to 25 mph winds will make it feel more like the upper 20s.
Temperatures will dip below freezing Wednesday night before climbing to the mid-30s on Thursday afternoon.
The next chance for precipitation is Friday and Saturday in the form of rain, Silverman said.
