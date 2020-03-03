STEPHENSON — As the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department looks to move forward on a master plan for a public park in the Snowden Bridge subdivision, some neighborhood residents say they’re concerned about security and lighting in the 25-acre space.
The park, which officials are referring to as the Old Charles Town Road Park, will cost an estimated $3.6 million to build. It’s unlikely that the project will receive funding in fiscal year 2021, but other funding scenarios are being reviewed.
Jordan Springs Elementary School, which is under construction and slated to open in August, will be located next to the park. The entrance to the park will be located off Old Charles Town Road.
Last Thursday night, about 30 residents met with county officials in the Snowden Bridge Residents Club to voice their concerns about the park. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson, Assistant Director Jon Turkel, Stonewall District Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter and Randy Carter, who is the Stonewall representative on the Parks and Recreation Commission, attended the meeting.
Plans call for the park to have three multipurpose fields for local sports teams to use, with 200 parking spaces next to the park’s entrance. Basketball, futsal and pickleball courts also are included in the design. Futsal is a soccer game played on a hard surface, basketball-sized court with a smaller, lower bounce ball. Pickleball is a paddle sport played with a whiffle ball on a badminton-sized court and tennis-style net.
Theodore Theologis, a Snowden Bridge resident, expressed concerns about the park’s construction disturbing wooded areas, a lack of gates or fences, and park lighting that might affect nearby homes.
Without a gate or fence around the park, some residents are concerned about vandalism, while others are worried about the safety of their children.
“It just seems that a lot of decisions being made are strictly on the basis of cost rather than what’s best and what’s right,” Theologis said.
“We just need to know the area is going to be safe and secure for everybody that lives there,” Snowden Bridge homeowner Christine Parsons said. “We just want to know that we are being thought of in a humane way.”
Residents suggested that cameras be installed at the park’s entrance.
“I certainly hear you loud and clear today, and I think a gate is an inexpensive way to make sure there’s not all-night access [to the park],” said McCann-Slaughter.
The county’s parks commission will discuss the residents’ comments at a March 10 meeting. The park’s final master plan must be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
(1) comment
So what about the ball fields on Stephenson Road? Why is Frederick County building a park for Snowden Bridge? Isn't a new school enough? Why can't they use the park the county just moved to? Seems like the taxpayers are paying for the residents to have fun and games at tax payers expense. Let the builder build the park.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.