WINCHESTER — Ole Man Winter made a brief reappearance in the Northern Shenandoah Valley on Monday, nearly a month after spring arrived.
Snow fell during much of the daytime, the result of a burst of cold air reaching down from the North coupling with a strong low pressure system funneling Atlantic moisture into the region.
Places in eastern West Virginia and western Maryland at higher elevations saw up to five inches of snow. Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's regional office in Sterling, said snow isn't uncommon there at this time of the year.
Yet snow farther east into the Winchester area is "a bit unusual" for mid-April, Mansfield said. "It doesn't happen on a regular basis."
Mansfield checked weather service records for the area dating back to 1982. The latest snow accumulation he could find occurred on April 10, 2018, and it was just a trace, he said.
Snow began falling in downtown Winchester around mid-morning and tapered off around 3:30 p.m., when the precipitation turned into a cold rain. The snowfall mostly was moderate although several heavier bursts with large flakes occurred.
"It made it a little further east" than forecasters were anticipating, said Mansfield.
"Little or no accumulation expected," read the weather service's forecast earlier in the day.
However, about two inches of snow accumulated on the flat roof of The Winchester Star's building on the Loudoun Street Mall. Light coatings were observed on vehicles as well as outdoor tables and chairs at downtown restaurants.
Accumulations on the ground weren't enough to cover taller blades of grass, and coatings on leaves on tree limbs resembled cotton balls.
Roads and sidewalks stayed mainly wet. Daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Saturday and the 40s and 50s on Sunday generally kept paved surfaces from freezing.
Nevertheless, the snow kept the Virginia State Police busy, according to their regional spokesman, Sgt. Brent Coffey.
In Clarke, Warren and Frederick counties, troopers had responded to 16 crashes and one disabled vehicle as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Coffey said. Most crashes were on Interstate 81, and none involved deaths or serious injuries, he said.
The weather service initially didn't issue any type of advisory about the snow. But at 2:35 p.m. Monday, meteorologists at Sterling issued a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. for up to two inches of snow, plus a light icy glaze.
Mansfield said he wasn't actually surprised at Monday's snowfall, considering the valley is relatively close to places to the west where it's more common in April.
Still, "if you had asked me three weeks ago" whether any accumulation was likely, he would have said no, he admitted.
Temperatures overnight dropped to 34 degrees before increasing slightly around sunrise. The daytime high of 39 degrees occurred between 7:55 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. before temperatures started falling again. Temps reached the freezing point of 32 degrees at 12:15 p.m. and remained there all Monday afternoon, official readings taken at Winchester Regional Airport showed.
The forecast called for temperatures to hover in the lower 30s Monday night and early this morning before climbing into the upper 40s later today. A sunny sky is expected.
Temperatures are expected to tumble again, though, into the lower 30s Tuesday night. A freeze watch is in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
But spring won't let Ole Man Winter stick around for long.
"We'll be seeing more consistent warming" in the coming days, Mansfield said.
High temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and low temperatures only in the 50s, are forecast for the weekend.
Winchester Star reporter Evan Goodenow contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.