WINCHESTER — Time to dig deep.
Snow removal efforts continue today after a snowstorm dumped eight to nine inches on the region Wednesday and overnight. Between six and seven inches had fallen in the Winchester area by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with another inch or two expected overnight, according to Luis Rosa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington D.C. office.
Through 7 p.m. Wednesday, no local weather-related fatalities had been reported, but a driver was killed on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County, state police said. Roads became increasingly slippery as snow turned to freezing rain after 3 p.m.
Traffic was light with schools closed and most city, county and state agencies shuttered along with many businesses. However, the treacherous conditions caused dozens of crashes and stranded multiple vehicles throughout the area. As wet snow began falling in the morning, police responded to numerous calls to assist drivers after 10 a.m. There were at least 24 crashes and 16 disabled vehicles that state police responded to in Clarke, Frederick and Warren counties, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey a state police spokesman. Most of the responses were on I-81.
Between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to 21 crashes, two of which involved injuries, said Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He said the deputies responded to 80 or 90 disabled vehicles. Most of the calls involved vehicles spinning off the road and tractor-trailers jackknifing. Problem areas included Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) and North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522). The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a combined 17 crashes and disabled vehicles through 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Chief Deputy Travis Sumption.
Besides police, snow plow crews were also busy. But with no snowstorms last winter or this fall, and with the Wednesday’s forecast coming several days in advance, crews had plenty of resources and time to prepare. Sandy Myers, Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District spokeswoman, said 500 VDOT employees and 1,300 contractors plowed throughout the district.
Besides Clarke and Frederick counties, the district includes Allegheny, Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Rockbrige, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties. VDOT has 199 pieces of equipment, which includes dump trucks and graders as well as plows. Contractors have 670 pieces.
VDOT drivers pre-treated roads on Tuesday with brine — water saturated with salt — to make it easier to remove ice and snow from asphalt. Myers said VDOT had 56,600 tons of salt and 240,00 gallons of brine on hand. Materials were bought in the summer and a dry run for snow removal was held in September to allow plow drivers to familiarize themselves with their routes.
The average cost per day for VDOT for a major statewide snow storm like Wednesday’s is $11 million. The department has budgeted $211 million for snow removal for the 2020-21 season.
“We’re going to be using everything we can in a storm of this nature,” Myers said on Tuesday. “Everybody is already positioned when the weather rolls in. So we don’t lose any time that way.”
Justin Hall, Winchester Public Works Division manager, said the city was also well-prepared. A total of 46 city employees and six contractors operated 32 pieces of equipment (25 plows, six dump trucks and one back hoe). Crews worked 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. shifts, but work began at midnight Wednesday with roads being pre-treated with rock salt.
While the snow fell in Winchester, plowers focused on keeping main roads — designated as snow emergency routes — open for ambulances and fire and police vehicles. The streets include Amherst and Braddock streets as well as Berryville, Fairmont and Valley avenues. Once main roads are cleared, secondary and side streets are plowed.
Plow operators benefited from the lack of traffic. Low traffic means snow isn’t packed down and is easier to plow.
Hall drove one of the city’s 10 trucks with a plow, but no salt spreader. He used a joystick to operate an 8-foot long, 3½ foot wide blade. The 15 trucks with plows and spreaders have 10-foot long, five-foot wide blades and are operated by touch screens on the dashboard.
Hall, hired in 2003, said every storm is a little different, but this one was easier to respond to because snow began in the morning rather than during the evening commute.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get the roads passable so emergency vehicles and people, if they have to, can get out,” he said as he plowed around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. “We’ll have to come back [this] morning when this thing stops and clean it all up.”
Hall said plow operators try to avoid blocking in driveways that have been shoveled or cleared with snowblowers, but sometimes it’s unavoidable.
“It we can prevent it, we try too,” he said. “Unfortunately, there’s only so many places we can put the snow.”
He said he empathizes with residents who get plowed in and residents who live on side streets that don’t get plowed as fast as main arteries. And Hall said crews realize not everyone has the luxury of being able to work from home or getting paid days off.
“We realize that for a lot of people, if they’re not working, they don’t get paid,” he said. “We want people to get back, but we want them get back safely.”
While plowers were working hard, many people had the day off. Besides shoveling snow or sledding, the first snowfall of the season was a chance for some people to take a long walk. They included Eboni Kinnard, a 22-year-old day care teacher in Winchester, and her boyfriend Wayne Hicks, an 18-year-old Foot Locker employee and Baltimore resident. Both were off work due to the snow.
“I like the way it looks,” Kinnard said as she walked on Lincoln Street by the Winchester National Cemetery. “We’re just relaxing and looking at stuff while the snow’s here.”
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported no power outages in the area as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Today’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 36 degrees and partly sunny skies. In Winchester, city offices and the Jim Barnett Recreation Center will be closed today and WinTran routes will not operate. School buildings in the region also will be closed, but some virtual learning will be taking place, depending on the school division.
