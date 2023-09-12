WINCHESTER — After being closed for more than a week, the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum has reopened with a new exhibit.
"Discover the Valley: Food for Thought" made its debut Wednesday on the second floor of the children's museum at 19 W. Cork St.
Tammy Stevenson, the museum's director of development and marketing, said staff was busy during the facility's recent closure installing the hands-on display that focuses on agriculture in the Shenandoah Valley.
"We decided a few years ago that, as we change our exhibits, they will reflect the community," Stevenson said on Tuesday. "The focus this year is the agricultural community."
The new exhibit enables kids to pretend they're on a family farm.
"We upgraded the apple-packing shed, which has been a favorite since we opened on the downtown mall in 1996," Stevenson said. "We also have a barn facade with horses and chickens. It's so cute."
Since real horses and chickens would probably not be happy confined to the second floor of a children's museum, Stevenson said officials brought in toy chickens and stabled some wooden horses that were made locally by Jack McAllister, a retired physician.
"They have saddles and everything," Stevenson said of the horses. "One [saddle] is English and the other is Western."
The chickens, she added, are there to teach math and logic skills. Children can pick up a chicken from its nest, then count and sort the eggs. It promises to be fun for kids, though Stevenson said she expects a lot of "dad jokes" regarding the counting of chickens before they hatch.
Additionally, the make-believe farm market that has long been a staple on the museum's second floor has been updated as part of the new exhibit.
"Kids have always been able to 'buy' fruits and vegetables, but we have upgraded it that you can now 'buy' dairy and trout," Stevenson said. "It's so cute, I almost can't stand it. Almost."
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 per person but children under the age of 2 get in for free. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but attendees are strongly encouraged to order them in advance at the museum's website, discoverymuseum.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.